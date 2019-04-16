Safdie Completes World's Tallest Indoor Waterfall in Singapore

Save this picture! Jewel Changi Airport. Image Courtesy of Changi Airport Devt.

Safdie Architects has completed construction of the world's tallest indoor waterfall in Singapore's Jewel Changi Airport. Featuring a lush indoor forest and a green trail of airport amenities, the Jewel Changi Airport was designed to reinvent the concourse as a public attraction. The project was built with a torus-shaped glass dome the includes an oculus at its center. Dubbed the Rain Vortex, the oculus allows water to cascade into the airport.

For the Jewel Changi Airport 's development, Safdie Architects worked in collaboration with Peter Walker Partners and WET. The building utilizes rainwater as it's pumped through the waterfall and used throughout the airport for building services and landscape irrigation systems. The oculus and flowing water also act as a passive cooling system. Inside, a lush forest interior climbs up the sides of the glass dome structure.

Public transit passes through from the city and the large garden and shopping space within the central dome establishes it as a node for public gathering. In the future, an event space on the north side of the project will host public events for up to 1000 people. The interior garden includes meandering walking trails and seating areas. Visitors to the Forest Valley can enjoy five levels of shopping space on either side of the garden. Vertical valleys slice through the commercial space, allowing both access between the two zones and bringing light to the lower levels.

News via: Safdie Architects