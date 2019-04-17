World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. Brazil
  5. Debaixo do Bloco Arquitetura
  6. 2018
  7. Espace 20 one / Debaixo do Bloco Arquitetura

Espace 20 one / Debaixo do Bloco Arquitetura

  • 14:00 - 17 April, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Espace 20 one / Debaixo do Bloco Arquitetura
Save this picture!
Espace 20 one / Debaixo do Bloco Arquitetura, © Joana França
© Joana França

© Joana França © Joana França © Joana França © Joana França + 29

Save this picture!
© Joana França
© Joana França

Text description provided by the architects. A versatile, functional place that expressed the technology and the vision ahead of the company that contracted the office were the requisites requested to the architect Clay Rodrigues to create in 10x10 m a conceptual space. This environment would have to represent the company in uses and times differents, such as reception, conversions, presentations.

Save this picture!
© Joana França
© Joana França

From the desire for a customer-appointed futuristic space, the office began a study of recurring elements in science fiction films that represent the morphology of futuristic cities seen in movies such as The Island, Minority Report and Tron. With that in mind the project turned on some items that appear in a common way in the movies: Light, Assepsia and Symmetry, Pure Geometry, Minimalism and Design that were placed in the project through the following items.

Save this picture!
© Joana França
© Joana França

White Environment
The excessive use of this color brings uniformity and monotony, leads to the sensation of asepsis and associates to the visitor a minimalist environment with little or no information.

Save this picture!
© Joana França
© Joana França
Save this picture!
Planta - Exposição
Planta - Exposição
Save this picture!
© Joana França
© Joana França

Wood shingles
They appear in panels and create movement without harming the idea of ​​minimalism because of their game of depth and repetitive rhythm. They also hide elements such as doors and cabinets that hold furniture and electronics used on different occasions.

Save this picture!
© Joana França
© Joana França

Geometry
They are prominent on the walls with an illuminated cross section and the shade of gray in the deeper area, also appear in cuts in the plaster that fractionate the lining to follow the idea of ​​rhythm and repetition.

Save this picture!
© Joana França
© Joana França

Cold light Lighting 
Is the unifying element of the project. Extensive lines of light travel and interconnect the environment, create the feel of a technological setting and reinforce the idea of ​​aseptic environment.

Save this picture!
© Joana França
© Joana França

Design
The choice of furniture was important to create the atmosphere and was based on materials that express innovation, that do not have amendment and value smooth lines and drawing fluids.

Save this picture!
© Joana França
© Joana França

Transparency seen in Kartell acrylic pieces or Jader almeida glass domes.

Save this picture!
© Joana França
© Joana França

The Sergio Faher armchairs and the side tables of Studio Bola appear in silver, a color that refers to aluminum.

Save this picture!
© Joana França
© Joana França

The most organic forms on the table Side table Besame Mucho Jaqueline Terpinz and the low chair bench sea, the furniture in wood appears punctually to bring a minimum of warmth and are the reference of nature normally expressed in the films as a rescue of the human being or as an item of sophistication because of its scarcity.


View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Debaixo do Bloco Arquitetura
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Brazil
Cite: "Espace 20 one / Debaixo do Bloco Arquitetura" [Espaço 20 UM / Debaixo do Bloco Arquitetura] 17 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/915125/espace-20-one-debaixo-do-bloco-arquitetura/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream