David Adjaye Among Firms to Design New Paris Neighborhood

Save this picture! Courtesy of hardel le bihan, youssef tohme, adjaye associates, buzzo spinelli

Adjaye Associates, Buzzo Spinelli Architecture, Hardel le Bihan and Youssef Tohme Architects have collaborated on a winning design for a new urban district along the River Seine in south-east Paris. The soaring scheme, developed by the “Nouvel R” team, features a 100-meter-tall residential block named “Tour Seine” and seven other buildings across a 100,000-square-meter site.

As reported by The Architects’ Journal, the “Inventing Bruneseau” competition was organized by the City of Paris with the goal of linking the Ivry-sur-Seine suburb with the city center, with the winning scheme providing 25,000 square meters of offices, 20,000 square meters of retail, and 800 housing units. Dubbed a “truly transformative development” by David Adjaye, the winning scheme saw off strong competition from finalists including a team led by Heatherwick Studios, who came in second place.

Adopting the model of the shopping streets in the center of Paris, the Bruneseau district seeks to put humans at the heart of the project, with urban multipurpose space, start-ups, and art galleries. The first decarbonized strict in France, the site will generate 50% of its own energy needs, with 65% of energy consumed either renewable or recovered.

Its ambition looks to create a unique and sustainable urban response and establish a greater sense of place for future generations. To be part of the winning team, alongside Hardel Le Bihan, Youssef Tohmé and Buzzo Spinelli, feels momentous and cements our ideology that great design and making places of purpose and function stems from a collection knowledge, experience, and understanding.

-David Adjaye

News via: Adjaye Associates / The Architects’ Journal