World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Landscape Architecture
  4. China
  5. ZIZU STUDIO
  6. 2019
  7. Time Story, Shekou School Square Landscape Design / ZIZU STUDIO

Time Story, Shekou School Square Landscape Design / ZIZU STUDIO

  • 21:00 - 25 April, 2019
  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Time Story, Shekou School Square Landscape Design / ZIZU STUDIO
Save this picture!
Time Story, Shekou School Square Landscape Design / ZIZU STUDIO, wall interactive window. Image © Ruihua Liang
wall interactive window. Image © Ruihua Liang

before and after reconstruction. Image © Ruihua Liang daily corner seating space. Image © Ruihua Liang school LOGO wall window opening combined with font. Image © Ruihua Liang childnood game comics. Image © Ruihua Liang + 21

  • Architects

    ZIZU STUDIO

  • Location

    Southwest Gate of Shekou School, Shenzhen, China

  • Category

    Landscape Architecture

  • Lead Architects

    Ruihua Liang, Danxia Huang

  • Design Team

    Ruihua Liang, Danxia Huang, Mengbi Du, Peng Ding, Li Zhang, Yan Liang

  • Clients

    Shekou street office

  • Area

    400.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    Ruihua Liang
Save this picture!
school LOGO wall window opening combined with font. Image © Ruihua Liang
school LOGO wall window opening combined with font. Image © Ruihua Liang

Location
Shekou School Square is located at the intersection of Huaguo Road and Wanxia Road in Shekou. As a rare corner plaza around a high-density community, the site was always crowded with a large number of parents and randomly parked bicycles and electric bikes during peak traffic periods.

Save this picture!
before and after reconstruction. Image © Ruihua Liang
before and after reconstruction. Image © Ruihua Liang

Existed Issues
Shekou School Square was an inward-closed corner space where order was lacking when students lining-up and parents waiting in and out of school. Moreover, too-much-height planters, the bulletin board with no viewer and a wall blocking human flow from Wanxia Road, all made the space function of the site very single and negative.

Save this picture!
daily corner seating space. Image © Ruihua Liang
daily corner seating space. Image © Ruihua Liang

Design Concept  " Time Story "
Shekou School was established in 1970, and most of the surrounding residents spent their childhood in the school. When their roles changed from children to parents, their own children also started their school time here. In the place where they used to play and learn, they now accompanied their children in and out of school. The place is filled with their childhood memories, and now they will share the same memories with their children. A big old camphor tree witnesses the transition of space and time in this site that is filled with memories from generation to generation. An old Chinese saying goes，“It takes ten years to grow trees but a hundred years to nurture people”. The reconstruction respects the original functions of the site, reshapes the space with "time story" theme as the main line, putting modular benches, comics of childhood games, interactive science devices, physical game patterns around the plaza so that the users are provided with a cool and shading waiting space, a free playing space and a shared space for the surrounding residents, making the plaza of memories full of vitality and fun.

Save this picture!
hopscotch and physical games. Image © Ruihua Liang
hopscotch and physical games. Image © Ruihua Liang

Design Details
Focusing on the design concept of “Time Story”, five parts of the Plaza including: logo wall, modular benches, interactive science device, comics of childhood games and physical game patterns are placed in the space of Shekou School Square.

Save this picture!
in the afternooon students are waiting for school and taking a break here. Image © Ruihua Liang
in the afternooon students are waiting for school and taking a break here. Image © Ruihua Liang

Logo Wall: through square holes in the wall, pedestrians can glimpse into the scenes of the plaza which means it inadvertently provides the site information to passers-by.

Save this picture!
school LOGO wall. Image © Ruihua Liang
school LOGO wall. Image © Ruihua Liang

Modular Benches: the hexagonal seating are placed in combination with paving. The modules are stacked in the form of blocks, providing parents and children with plenty of space to rest and sit in different directions.

Save this picture!
parents waiting for students to leave school at noon. Image © Ruihua Liang
parents waiting for students to leave school at noon. Image © Ruihua Liang

Interactive Science Device: interactive science devices made of steel columns are to convey basic metrics and geographic knowledge to users through scale units, rotating earth and galaxies, highlighting the educational culture of the school.

Save this picture!
Four sets of interactive devices, two sets of international unit scales, earth rotating device. Image © Ruihua Liang
Four sets of interactive devices, two sets of international unit scales, earth rotating device. Image © Ruihua Liang
Save this picture!
solar system rotating device interaction. Image © Ruihua Liang
solar system rotating device interaction. Image © Ruihua Liang

Comics of Childhood Games: silhouettes of 14 childhood games are portrayed on the flower base, stimulating the childhood memories of visitors. This is the childhood memory of everyone, and it also tells to school children the story of parents’ childhood games.

Save this picture!
childnood game comics. Image © Ruihua Liang
childnood game comics. Image © Ruihua Liang

Physical Game Pattern: There is a set of hopscotch and long jump game patterns on the ground. Students can play here after class, and the playing time will remain a good memory for their childhood.

Save this picture!
long jump and physical game. Image © Ruihua Liang
long jump and physical game. Image © Ruihua Liang

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
ZIZU STUDIO
Office

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Landscape Architecture China
Cite: "Time Story, Shekou School Square Landscape Design / ZIZU STUDIO" 25 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/915099/time-story-shekou-school-square-landscape-design-zizu-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

wall interactive window. Image © Ruihua Liang

蛇口学校广场景观设计 / 深圳市自组空间设计有限公司

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream