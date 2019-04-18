Shenyao Art Centre (Phase I) / Atelier Liu Yuyang Architects

+ 67

Architects Atelier Liu Yuyang Architects

Location 348 Huajiang Road, Jiading District, Shanghai, China

Category Cultural Center

Design Principal Yuyang Liu

Project Architect Congbao Wu

Design Team Jue Wang, Zhuoran Chen, Han Chen, Chenghao Zhu, Qiming Hu, Tianqi Wen, Sylvia Zhou, Jiali Xuan, Teng Ma, Jun Wang, Zhe Zhou, Yimen Yang, Can Lin, Yuqing He

Site Architect Yihong Lin

Area 15765.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Siyu Zhu

Structure Consultant Zhun Zhang

Electromechanical Consultant Xintai Gao, Lihua Yu, Shaobo Gou

Contractor Shanghai Xinao Industrial Co., Ltd.

Client Shanghai Shenyao Art and Culture Development Co., Ltd., Shanghai Xinao Industrial Co., Ltd.

Overview

Located in Jiading District of Shanghai along Jinghu Highway, the project is a renovation and regeneration of a series of decommissioned industrial factories and annexes from the 1990's. The design adopts the idea of "unglazed fragments of porcelain" to generate the formal language of the façade intervention as well as the interior spaces. Preserving the structure and the relationship with the site, the design brings a creative atmosphere and new types of programs by adding steel structures within the original industrial spaces. The large volume of enclosed and deep factory spaces is opened up by a newly inserted landscape corridor with a glass canopy to connect the front and back sides of the site, maximizing the usage of interior spaces for people and businesses.

Save this picture! site bird view. Image © Siyu Zhu

Current Situation

The project site is located on Huajiang Road in Jiading District, Shanghai, based in the North Hongqiao area. This land of factories retaining typical industrial heritage, is in urgent need of renovation and regeneration to adapt to the latest urban development, when Jiangqiao Town is being integrated with the Hongqiao business district.

One of the factories is a “production complex” consisting of an office building, two groups of large-span workshops and several small annexes. The other one is a multi-storey dormitory which originally was built as a multi-storey factory. The complete structural framework was preserved on site with a sense of industrial order and a strong sense of space in a large-scale production workshop. The design challenge here is to inherit the structure of the original large factory, bring in new functions, and transform the original old iron foundry into a creative art park for displaying ceramic art works.

Design Strategy

Starting from the dialogue with the original architectural space and structure, we dig into the theme features of the newly-placed functional space, which are well-organized and at the same time intertwining with the original structural system. Finally, we expose the structural system with a sequential sense of urban space, by partially conceding, wrapping or reinforcing the original structure.

Facade Renovation

We use the combination of orthogonal and curved lines as abstraction of "unglazed fragments of porcelain" to form three different series of interpretations according to different architectural parts: concave vestibule, window casings adapting to different scales of space and the steel-plate curtain wall connecting the upper and lower layer of balconies. These systematically organized round surfaces are scattered as components at various locations on the façade of the factories, creating a unique architectural expression for the building facade.

Design of the large-scale vestibule at the main entrance of south façade extends the unique spatial feature of the factory to the outer façade. The space of vestibule exposes a single column with a high structure, revealing the interior space for the curiously-minded.

The protruding wall and roof on the west side of the factory were demolished to completely expose the structural skeleton made of reinforced concrete as, creating a key element of industrial heritage and landscape device connecting phase 1 and phase 2 of the project. Wrapping the original structure forms a clear relationship of the building volumes. The introduction of Fiber-Reinforced-Plastic grating curtain wall system keeps a complete volumetric form, increases interior lighting, and offers a richly textured façade.

Interior Space

We reconfigured the internal masses of the factory, flexibly set and created multiple display spaces of different scales in the original large-space structure. Paying attention to create fun in space while satisfying the function, it is transformed from the original "production complex" into an "art complex" for exhibitions, workshops, trainings and so on.

In the west side of the main factory, we added a steel structure to divide it into three main spaces: a set of long skylights adapting to structure and three sets of square skylights in the common corridor area, invite light inside and penetrate all the layers; scattered layout of FRP grating and reinforced glass floor, introduce more light into the central area and subdivided into small-scale square shapes, interacting with users to feel the flow of light in a calm office; double-layer partition made of translucent polycarbonate panel and glass are placed in the rooms on both sides of the common corridor, which solves the lighting problem of the original space and meets the need of quietness for art spaces.

We proposed large light wells as abstract "ceramic pieces" to resolve the problems of light and ventilation in the large interior spaces. Stairs and glass elevator inside the “ceramic pieces” go through each floor; partition walls are made of white walls or U-channel glass;“light, arc and texture” all aims to inspire people’s strong emotion in ceramic art.

Landscape Reconfiguration

The receding of interior programs allows the preserved structure to be exposed to the sky. Among the newly-placed functions, the space for an atrium is created to break the monogamous volume. We further removed the connecting part of the factory complex to create a semi-outdoor space. The towering space and the intact pre-supporting truss roof structure both bring a strong visual impact to the visitors. The external landscape is connected from between front and back sides and divides the buildings into the east and west wings, relieving the pressure of having a large building footprint and facilitating a rhythm of internal programs. At the same time, the semi-covered landscape atrium helps to bring in the much-appreciated natural light and greenery into the deep part of the interior spaces.

Future Prospects

Faced with the prospect of future development in this area, the project sought to transform the former industrial compound into a new art and creative hub for the public by integrating closely to the new boutique hotel and office addition of the phase 2, incorporating the surrounding neighborhood such as the adjacent retail complex and the open landscape park, ultimately creating a new cultural landmark in the North Hongqiao area.