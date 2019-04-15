World
Vertientes House / JJRR/Arquitectura + Area

Vertientes House / JJRR/Arquitectura + Area
© Jaime Navarro
  • Architects

    JJRR/Arquitectura, Area

  • Location

    Ciudad de México, Mexico

  • Category

    Houses

  • Area

    1200.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

"Casa Vertientes" is a single-family house in Mexico City. The proposal is to design a house where we have the smallest number of possible structural walls, and to achieve wide and open spaces to the exterior. It was proposed a metal structure embedded in the walls of lateral boundaries, integrating these as part of the structure, using it as the facade of the house, without coatings.

© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro
Section
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

The structure is designed in a reticular way, where each space forms the program of the client's needs, resulting in an interesting mix between interior spaces and outdoor spaces with great transparency between them and throughout the house. The design process was like playing on a chessboard.

© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro
Plan
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

The main materials proposed were: steel, wood, glass and marble. The house is developed on four levels. The first level is 2 meters below the average level of the sidewalk, in this we find parking and services, in the second level we find the social areas and gardens, in the third level the most private areas such as bedrooms and family, and in the last level we find music studio.

© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

Cite: "Vertientes House / JJRR/Arquitectura + Area" [Casa Vertientes / JJRR/Arquitectura + Area] 15 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. María Francisca González) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/915058/vertientes-house-jjrr-arquitectura-plus-area/> ISSN 0719-8884

