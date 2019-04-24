Conchas Residence / Gui Mattos

-
Architects
-
LocationSão Sebastião, Brazil
-
Category
-
Architect in ChargeAndré Delmanto
-
Area807.0 m2
-
Project Year2015
-
Photographs
-
Team ProjectKatia Holz, Fábio Dias Mendes, César Sallum
-
InteriorsAna Cecilia Guimarães, Roberta Dias
-
DevelopmentCarolina Penna Arquitetura
-
Luminotechnical ProjectLightworks
-
Landscaping ProjectAndré Paoliello
-
Hydraulic and Electrical InstallationsGrau Engenharia
-
Air ConditioningGrau Engenharia
-
Structure DesignInner
-
Audio and VideoPaulo D’Avila
-
Business ManagementBorges e Araújo
-
Execution of the WorkMFC Construtora
-
Plot Area2.235 m²
Text description provided by the architects. The house is situated on a small beach in São Paulo, Brazil. Therefore, the design aims to preserve as much as possible the natural characteristics of the site. To that effort, the occupation of the house has been condensed.
Services have been located on the underground and the bedrooms condensed into a single two-story volume. A pitched roof, with a longitudinal opening for natural lighting, covers all the common parts of the program: living room, kitchen, and terrace.
The sum of these spaces lies on top of a concrete slab that appears to be floating over the site. To strengthen the link between the house, nature and the sea’s view, all the doors between the terrace and the living room can be concealed.