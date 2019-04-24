World
  Conchas Residence / Gui Mattos

Conchas Residence / Gui Mattos

  14:00 - 24 April, 2019
  Curated by Matheus Pereira
Conchas Residence / Gui Mattos
© Leonardo Finotti
  • Team Project

    Katia Holz, Fábio Dias Mendes, César Sallum

  • Interiors

    Ana Cecilia Guimarães, Roberta Dias

  • Development

    Carolina Penna Arquitetura

  • Luminotechnical Project

    Lightworks

  • Landscaping Project

    André Paoliello

  • Hydraulic and Electrical Installations

    Grau Engenharia

  • Air Conditioning

    Grau Engenharia

  • Structure Design

    Inner

  • Audio and Video

    Paulo D’Avila

  • Business Management

    Borges e Araújo

  • Execution of the Work

    MFC Construtora

  • Plot Area

    2.235 m²
    Plot Area
2.235 m²
Text description provided by the architects. The house is situated on a small beach in São Paulo, Brazil. Therefore, the design aims to preserve as much as possible the natural characteristics of the site. To that effort, the occupation of the house has been condensed. 

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Services have been located on the underground and the bedrooms condensed into a single two-story volume. A pitched roof, with a longitudinal opening for natural lighting, covers all the common parts of the program: living room, kitchen, and terrace. 

The sum of these spaces lies on top of a concrete slab that appears to be floating over the site. To strengthen the link between the house, nature and the sea’s view, all the doors between the terrace and the living room can be concealed.

About this office
Gui Mattos
Office

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "Conchas Residence / Gui Mattos" [Residência Conchas / Gui Mattos] 24 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/915033/conchas-residence-gui-mattos/> ISSN 0719-8884

