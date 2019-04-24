Conchas Residence / Gui Mattos

+ 34

Architects Gui Mattos

Location São Sebastião, Brazil

Category Houses

Architect in Charge André Delmanto

Area 807.0 m2

Project Year 2015

Photographs Leonardo Finotti

Team Project Katia Holz, Fábio Dias Mendes, César Sallum

Interiors Ana Cecilia Guimarães, Roberta Dias

Development Carolina Penna Arquitetura

Luminotechnical Project Lightworks

Landscaping Project André Paoliello

Hydraulic and Electrical Installations Grau Engenharia

Air Conditioning Grau Engenharia

Structure Design Inner

Audio and Video Paulo D’Avila

Business Management Borges e Araújo

Execution of the Work MFC Construtora

Plot Area 2.235 m²

Text description provided by the architects. The house is situated on a small beach in São Paulo, Brazil. Therefore, the design aims to preserve as much as possible the natural characteristics of the site. To that effort, the occupation of the house has been condensed.

Services have been located on the underground and the bedrooms condensed into a single two-story volume. A pitched roof, with a longitudinal opening for natural lighting, covers all the common parts of the program: living room, kitchen, and terrace.

The sum of these spaces lies on top of a concrete slab that appears to be floating over the site. To strengthen the link between the house, nature and the sea’s view, all the doors between the terrace and the living room can be concealed.