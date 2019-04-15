Third Nature and Lendager Group Design Upcycled High-Rise for Copenhagen

Save this picture! CPH Common House. Image Courtesy of THIRD NATURE

Danish architecture firms Lendager Group and TREDJE NATUR designed the CPH Common House to be a new residential and commercial building in the Ørestad area of Copenhagen. The high-rise would feature recycled tiles and concrete with brick fractures, paneling constructed from recycled window frames and reclaimed wood flooring. In total, the design team estimates the Common House would make use of 17,577 tons of recycled waste material. The project was designed to be “the world’s first upcycled high rise” for its use of upcycled post-consumer material.

+ 12

Save this picture! CPH Common House. Image Courtesy of THIRD NATURE

The focus on environmental considerations extends from material choices to the form of the building itself, which combines courtyard and high-rise building elements by gradually splitting the 75-meter corner tower into a pair of terraced wings that create both a central courtyard and abundant outdoor balcony and roof space for residents.

Save this picture! CPH Common House. Image Courtesy of THIRD NATURE

Designed for SOLSTRA Development and Bellakvarter A/S, the design for CPH Common House expands on concepts that the Lendager Group previously explored in their experimental Upcycle House, which used two shipping containers as structural elements for a four-bedroom house that also incorporated particle board finish pieces made from recycled lumber, recycled champagne cork bathroom tiles and facade panels derived from recycled granulated paper.

Save this picture! CPH Common House. Image Courtesy of THIRD NATURE

Along with the environmental benefits of using repurposed and recycled material, the design philosophy behind the project is also intended to connect the new building to the context and character of its surroundings.

With CPH Common House, we want to show that you can easily build high and densely without losing the connection to history, context and the human scale, said Ole Schrøder, partner at TREDJE NATUR, the project is based on a strong understanding of the site, resources and the microclimate – which creates an empathetic benchmark for sustainable high-rise buildings in Copenhagen.

FACTS

Client: SOLSTRA Development - Bellakvarter A/S.

Program: Housing and commercial

Location: Bellakvarter, Ørestad, Copenhagen

Type: Invited parallel assignment

Area: Residential: 21,000 m2 / Commercial building: total built on 30,000 m²

Height: Bolt tower: 75 m / Commercial building: 32-40 m

Team: THIRD NATURE + Lendager Group

Editor's Note: CPH Common House was first covered by Jack McManus; the project is a proposal and was not selected for construction.