Overland Architects Designs 3D Printed Neighborhoods in Texas

San Antonio based architecture firm Overland Partners have designed a series of proposals for new 3D printed neighborhoods in Texas. Teaming up with nonprofit, 3 Strands Neighborhoods, and ICON, a creator of printers, robotics, and advanced materials, the firm utilized the Vulcan II 3D printer to revolutionize home building. The collaboration aims to address the housing crisis in America and establish a sense of community for disadvantaged families.

Twelve design teams from Overland were tasked with designing an affordable, single-family home that helps to address the loneliness epidemic by facilitating natural, informal interactions with neighbors and building community. Throughout the process, the design teams considered variables such as site orientation, ecology, energy efficiency, water management, material selection, resilience and adaptability to provide the best design solutions as possible.

“ICON is leading the way on truly transformational approaches to how we build homes,” said Gary O’Dell, CEO and co-founder of 3Strands. “The Vulcan II, and other innovations, will allow us to drive down the costs of building and operating new homes and in turn reduce the stress of housing in people’s lives.” 3Strands aims for its future neighborhoods to deliver lower cost, sustainable housing that leverages ICON’s 3D printing technology.

Out of a total of twelve teams, a panel of judges selected the first, second and third place winners based on factors such as site plan scale, concept narrative, building massing, square footage, and materials selection. The top three finalists revealed their models at ICON’s ‘3D Printing the Future’ unveiling event. The top three finalists were:

1st PLACE: Team AZA

2nd PLACE: Team Fluid and Formless

3rd PLACE: Team It's Texas Baby

The final result of the process will include a 3D-printed neighborhood of affordable homes to be built in the United States.