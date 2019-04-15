David Chipperfield Architects to Design Elliptical Campus for Padua University in Italy

David Chipperfield Architects Milan has won an international competition for the design of a new campus for the University of Padua. Developed in collaboration with engineering company Steam, the competition challenged firms to design a new “PiaveFutura” campus of Social and Economic Sciences. Among the practices selected for the restricted procedure competition were Bak Gordon, Barozzi Veiga, Cruz y Ortiz Arquitectos, Foster + Partners, and Sauerbruch Hutton.

The competition called for the recovery of the former Caserma Piave barracks, approximately 50,000 square meters of land to the south-west of the city center, lying between the two city walls. The historic complex includes buildings from the former Sant’ Agostino convent, which have been used as part of the barracks since the nineteenth century.

Chipperfield’s vision proposed the recovery of historic buildings for teaching, administrative, and research activities, and the introduction of a new building at the center of the campus. The elliptical pavilion sits partially underground and will serve study, catering, and conference functions. The architectural concept for the winning scheme is rooted in the idea of a building that will serve both the university and city as a “social condenser.” The historic architecture of Padua, including the Prato della Valle and Botanical Garden buildings, are therefore a clear source of inspiration for the scheme.

News via: David Chipperfield Architects