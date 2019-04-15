World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. David Chipperfield Architects to Design Elliptical Campus for Padua University in Italy

David Chipperfield Architects to Design Elliptical Campus for Padua University in Italy

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
David Chipperfield Architects to Design Elliptical Campus for Padua University in Italy
Save this picture!
David Chipperfield Architects to Design Elliptical Campus for Padua University in Italy, © David Chipperfield Architects
© David Chipperfield Architects

David Chipperfield Architects Milan has won an international competition for the design of a new campus for the University of Padua. Developed in collaboration with engineering company Steam, the competition challenged firms to design a new “PiaveFutura” campus of Social and Economic Sciences. Among the practices selected for the restricted procedure competition were Bak Gordon, Barozzi Veiga, Cruz y Ortiz Arquitectos, Foster + Partners, and Sauerbruch Hutton.

© David Chipperfield Architects © David Chipperfield Architects © David Chipperfield Architects © David Chipperfield Architects + 4

Save this picture!
© David Chipperfield Architects
© David Chipperfield Architects

The competition called for the recovery of the former Caserma Piave barracks, approximately 50,000 square meters of land to the south-west of the city center, lying between the two city walls. The historic complex includes buildings from the former Sant’ Agostino convent, which have been used as part of the barracks since the nineteenth century.

Save this picture!
© David Chipperfield Architects
© David Chipperfield Architects

Chipperfield’s vision proposed the recovery of historic buildings for teaching, administrative, and research activities, and the introduction of a new building at the center of the campus. The elliptical pavilion sits partially underground and will serve study, catering, and conference functions. The architectural concept for the winning scheme is rooted in the idea of a building that will serve both the university and city as a “social condenser.” The historic architecture of Padua, including the Prato della Valle and Botanical Garden buildings, are therefore a clear source of inspiration for the scheme.

Save this picture!
© David Chipperfield Architects
© David Chipperfield Architects

Last week, David Chipperfield Architects won a competition for the Bavarian Pensions Fund building in Munich with a set of clear, formal towers.

News via: David Chipperfield Architects

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Niall Patrick Walsh
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "David Chipperfield Architects to Design Elliptical Campus for Padua University in Italy" 15 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/914987/david-chipperfield-architects-to-design-elliptical-campus-for-padua-university-in-italy/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream