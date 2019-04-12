World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Steven Holl Unveils Curved Mixed-Use CIFI Building in Beijing

Steven Holl Unveils Curved Mixed-Use CIFI Building in Beijing

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Steven Holl Unveils Curved Mixed-Use CIFI Building in Beijing
Save this picture!
Steven Holl Unveils Curved Mixed-Use CIFI Building in Beijing, © Steven Holl Architects
© Steven Holl Architects

Steven Holl Architects has been commissioned to design a new 26,000-square-meter mixed-use building for CIFI Group in Beijing. The retail/office scheme will be Holl’s second building in Beijing, located in the Fengtai area of the city. The design for the hybrid building is centered on five principles: light, structure, urban porosity, open offices, and ecology.

© Steven Holl Architects © Steven Holl Architects © Steven Holl Architects © Steven Holl Architects + 9

Save this picture!
© Steven Holl Architects
© Steven Holl Architects

The scheme’s distinctive north light curves are to be developed together with Okalux, with the structure consisting of four layers: a glass exterior laid over truss, secondary tubes, and an interior layer of translucent barrisol or newmat. The exterior concrete structure allows for flexible internal spaces, with the top levels of the scheme containing open office space. The structure’s aluminum-painted concrete will be OSB formed, to contrast with the north light curves’ smooth, matte finish.

Save this picture!
© Steven Holl Architects
© Steven Holl Architects

The retail component is shaped around reflecting pools and gardens, which offer the building an inspiring urban porosity at a pedestrian-friendly scale. Rainwater recycling in the pools and state-of-the-art ecological systems are proposed to enhance the scheme’s environmental performance.

Save this picture!
© Steven Holl Architects
© Steven Holl Architects

As Holl’s second building in Beijing, the scheme will follow on from the firm’s Linked Hybrid project from 2009, which contained 750 apartments, public green space, commercial zones, hotel, cinema, kindergarten, and a school.

Save this picture!
© Steven Holl Architects
© Steven Holl Architects

News via: Steven Holl Architects

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Niall Patrick Walsh
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Steven Holl Unveils Curved Mixed-Use CIFI Building in Beijing" 12 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/914984/steven-holl-unveils-curved-mixed-use-cifi-building-in-beijing/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream