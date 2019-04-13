Top 5 Courtyard Installations at Milan Design Week Through the Lens of Laurian Ghinitoiu

Save this picture! Conifera by COS x Mamou-Mani. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu

Over the past few days, exceptional products have been exhibited at the Salone del Mobile, ranging from furniture pieces and light fixtures, to textiles and finishes. As part of Milan Design Week, the Salone saw impressive collaborations with architects and the use of never-seen-before materials, all displayed at the Milan Fairgrounds, while some projects — too grand and imposing for a constraint exhibition — took place at the second part of the event, the Fuorisalone.

Take a look at some of the most remarkable outdoor installations at the Milan Design Week 2019 captured by the lens of architectural photographer Laurian Ghinitoiu.

Temporary Museum



Space Encounters

Save this picture! Temporary Exhibition by Space Encounters. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu

Design studio Space Encounters built a temporary museum as a retreat from the pace of the Salone di Mobile. The interactive installation hosts different creative disciplines such as music, photography, VR, and architecture, promoting a unique, secluded experience.

Save this picture! Temporary Exhibition by Space Encounters. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu

Save this picture! Temporary Exhibition by Space Encounters. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu

Echo

Pezo von Ellrichshausen

Save this picture! Echo by Pezo von Ellrichshausen . Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu

Chilean architecture studio Pezo von Ellrichshausen created a reflective pavilion in Milan's Palazzo Litta that 'echoes its 1761-built historical surroundings'. The inverted pyramid-shaped pavilion serves as an optical illusion for the visitors, who upon reaching the plaza, are obscured by their own reflection, regardless of which direction they choose to look at.

Save this picture! Echo by Pezo von Ellrichshausen . Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu

Save this picture! Echo by Pezo von Ellrichshausen . Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu

Conifera

COS x Mamou-Mani

Save this picture! Conifera by COS x Mamou-Mani. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu

Conifera is a glimpse of what the future looks like according to French architect Arthur Mamou-Mani and Karin Gustafsson, creative director of COS. The 3D-printed architectural installation combines modern technology and renewable material, consisting of seven hundred interlocking bio-bricks that form a geometric pathway of wood and bio-plastic composite lattices, paving the way from the central courtyard of Palazzo Isimbardi to its garden.

Save this picture! Conifera by COS x Mamou-Mani. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu

Save this picture! Conifera by COS x Mamou-Mani. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu

The Circular Garden

Carlo Ratti Associati

Save this picture! The Circular Garden by CRA-Carlo Ratti Associati. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu

CRA-Carlo Ratti Associati, in partnership with Eni, has developed quite an unconventional structure made out of mushrooms. The installation's structure was grown from soil over the duration of six weeks, and will be returned to the soil at the end of the

month. The series of arches, which add up to 1-kilometer-long mycelium, experiments with completely sustainable structures that can be restored back to nature.

Save this picture! The Circular Garden by CRA-Carlo Ratti Associati. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu

Save this picture! The Circular Garden by CRA-Carlo Ratti Associati. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu

La Foresta Dei Violini

Piuarch

Save this picture! La Foresta dei Violini by Piuarch. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu

The Italian architecture studio's latest installation pays tribute to the lost forest of Paneveggio (also known as Stradivari), its territory, and the value of preserving music and nature. The significance of this forest lies in the fact that the trees grown there were used to make the most elegant and precious violins. Two large broken tree trunks emerge from the loggia of University of Milan's main courtyard, while the roots are suspended in the air, overlooking a balustrade on the courtyard.

Save this picture! La Foresta dei Violini by Piuarch. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu

Save this picture! La Foresta dei Violini by Piuarch. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu