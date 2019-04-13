World
Krefeld Pavilion / RKW Architektur +, © Marcus Pietrek
© Marcus Pietrek

© Marcus Pietrek

© Marcus Pietrek
© Marcus Pietrek

Text description provided by the architects. The walk-in sculpture "Krefeld Pavilion" in Krefeld's Kaiserpark is a wooden construction with the easily comprehensible basic shape of an octagon and a diameter of 15 meters. The pavilion is placed on a recessed plinth, which lends it an impression of floating lightness. Visitors enter the sculpture, which accommodates eight small rooms, via a flight of stairs. The independent, simple shape of the octagon evokes associations with chinoiserie or a nomad tent.

© Marcus Pietrek
© Marcus Pietrek
Plan
Plan
© Marcus Pietrek
© Marcus Pietrek

The project partners continued this step-by-step development process on the construction site. The pavilion is designed as a carpenter and woodwork structure in modular construction with a high degree of prefabrication so that the pavilion could be completed within seven months. The supporting structure consists of solid wood panels and a rafter roof truss. The roof was covered with metal on a substructure made of wooden formwork.

© Marcus Pietrek
© Marcus Pietrek

All solutions were developed, tested, and scrutinized on site. 1:1 model of details were created – the roof edge with zinc sheeting, the corner of the window connection – as well as sample areas for surface treatments and materials. Special features are the screw foundations, which enable easier dismantling after the Bauhaus anniversary year. The result is a walk-in sculpture as a key site for the activities and events of Projekt MIK e.V. on the occasion of the 2019 Bauhaus anniversary.

© Marcus Pietrek
© Marcus Pietrek
Sections
Sections
© Marcus Pietrek
© Marcus Pietrek

Cite: "Krefeld Pavilion / RKW Architektur +" 13 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/914981/krefeld-pavilion-rkw-architektur-plus/> ISSN 0719-8884

