Krefeld Pavilion / RKW Architektur +

Design Thomas Schütte

Construction Krogmann Ingenieur Holzbau

Clients Projekt MIK e.V.

Text description provided by the architects. The walk-in sculpture "Krefeld Pavilion" in Krefeld's Kaiserpark is a wooden construction with the easily comprehensible basic shape of an octagon and a diameter of 15 meters. The pavilion is placed on a recessed plinth, which lends it an impression of floating lightness. Visitors enter the sculpture, which accommodates eight small rooms, via a flight of stairs. The independent, simple shape of the octagon evokes associations with chinoiserie or a nomad tent.

The project partners continued this step-by-step development process on the construction site. The pavilion is designed as a carpenter and woodwork structure in modular construction with a high degree of prefabrication so that the pavilion could be completed within seven months. The supporting structure consists of solid wood panels and a rafter roof truss. The roof was covered with metal on a substructure made of wooden formwork.

All solutions were developed, tested, and scrutinized on site. 1:1 model of details were created – the roof edge with zinc sheeting, the corner of the window connection – as well as sample areas for surface treatments and materials. Special features are the screw foundations, which enable easier dismantling after the Bauhaus anniversary year. The result is a walk-in sculpture as a key site for the activities and events of Projekt MIK e.V. on the occasion of the 2019 Bauhaus anniversary.