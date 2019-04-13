Atlantic Plumbing Building / Morris Adjmi Architects

+ 13

Landscape Architects Future Green

Architect of Record Eric Colbert & Assoc. PC

Structural Engineer Robert Silman Associates

Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing Jordan & Skala Engineers, Inc.

Environmental Consultants Langan

Construction Estimate Vanguard Construction & Development Co. Inc.

Marketing Design Army

Client JBG

Other Info 11 stories, 310 units

Manufacturers

Text description provided by the architects. Atlantic Plumbing was the first building completed in a three-phase development project. The 310-unit rental building features a cantilevered glass and aluminum box framed in a Corten steel truss. Resident amenities include a fitness center, club rooms, rooftop pool, and landscaped terraces.

Salvaged signage, bricks, and steel from the derelict building that once occupied the site have been incorporated into the lobby, reflecting the history of the V Street NW corridor. Atlantic Plumbing was influenced by the photography of Bernd and Hilla Becher.