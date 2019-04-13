Atlantic Plumbing Building / Morris Adjmi Architects

-
Architects
Location2112 8th St NW, Washington, DC 20001, United States
Category
Area290000.0 ft2
Project Year2016
Photographs
Landscape ArchitectsFuture Green
Architect of RecordEric Colbert & Assoc. PC
Structural EngineerRobert Silman Associates
Mechanical, Electrical, PlumbingJordan & Skala Engineers, Inc.
Environmental ConsultantsLangan
Construction EstimateVanguard Construction & Development Co. Inc.
MarketingDesign Army
ClientJBG
Other Info11 stories, 310 units
Text description provided by the architects. Atlantic Plumbing was the first building completed in a three-phase development project. The 310-unit rental building features a cantilevered glass and aluminum box framed in a Corten steel truss. Resident amenities include a fitness center, club rooms, rooftop pool, and landscaped terraces.
Salvaged signage, bricks, and steel from the derelict building that once occupied the site have been incorporated into the lobby, reflecting the history of the V Street NW corridor. Atlantic Plumbing was influenced by the photography of Bernd and Hilla Becher.