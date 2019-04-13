World
Atlantic Plumbing Building / Morris Adjmi Architects
© Alan Karchmer
  • Landscape Architects

    Future Green

  • Architect of Record

    Eric Colbert & Assoc. PC

  • Structural Engineer

    Robert Silman Associates

  • Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing

    Jordan & Skala Engineers, Inc.

  • Environmental Consultants

    Langan

  • Construction Estimate

    Vanguard Construction & Development Co. Inc.

  • Marketing

    Design Army

  • Client

    JBG

  • Other Info

    11 stories, 310 units
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Alan Karchmer
Text description provided by the architects. Atlantic Plumbing was the first building completed in a three-phase development project. The 310-unit rental building features a cantilevered glass and aluminum box framed in a Corten steel truss. Resident amenities include a fitness center, club rooms, rooftop pool, and landscaped terraces.

© Matthew Williams
© Matthew Williams
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
© Matthew Williams
© Matthew Williams

Salvaged signage, bricks, and steel from the derelict building that once occupied the site have been incorporated into the lobby, reflecting the history of the V Street NW corridor. Atlantic Plumbing was influenced by the photography of Bernd and Hilla Becher.

© Matthew Williams
© Matthew Williams
Axonometry
Axonometry
© Alan Karchmer
Cite: "Atlantic Plumbing Building / Morris Adjmi Architects" 13 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/914980/atlantic-plumbing-building-morris-adjmi-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

