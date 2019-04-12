Tiger Prawn Renovation / WOWOWA Architects

Architects WOWOWA Architects

Location Fitzroy North VIC 3068, Australia

Category Renovation

Design Team Monique Woodward, Scott Woodward, Zoe Diacolabrianos , Issy Jooste

Project Year 2018

Photographs Shannon McGrath

Builder Moon Building Group

Brickwork Block Work Orange

Supplier Brickworks

Furniture Cafe Culture + Insitu

Landscape Straw Brothers

Styling Ruth Welsby

Text description provided by the architects. Glorified in architecture forever, the humble tiger prawn becomes a two-pronged deity for this Fitzroy North, Melbourne renovation.

The existing double storey Victorian Terrace's zig-zag (almost scalloping) brown and gold brick façade was translated and embellished to form the scalloped extension to the rear, whimsically drawing a fortified silhouette in the sky.

This urban delight approaches the perimeters of contemporary living in a fresh way by championing the civic mindedness of private dwellings - glamorous front AND back.

It could be a reinterpretation of the original, something that speaks to the old but is in all ways new. The house's heritage chic pattern was created using ordinary bricks laid in an extra-ordinary way.

The sculptural complex geometry of our form is derived from standard bricks cleverly laid too – squint, header and cant bricks. The playful nature of the weighty vertical scallop gestures are not only as grounded and powerful as the front but use it's own solidity and curvature to express depth, a sense of relief and deep reveal windows for shading - poetic harmony at its best.