  7. Tiger Prawn Renovation / WOWOWA Architects

Tiger Prawn Renovation / WOWOWA Architects

  • 01:00 - 12 April, 2019
Tiger Prawn Renovation / WOWOWA Architects
Tiger Prawn Renovation / WOWOWA Architects, © Shannon McGrath
  • Builder

    Moon Building Group

  • Brickwork

    Block Work Orange

  • Supplier

    Brickworks

  • Furniture

    Cafe Culture + Insitu

  • Landscape

    Straw Brothers

  • Styling

    Ruth Welsby
© Shannon McGrath
Text description provided by the architects. Glorified in architecture forever, the humble tiger prawn becomes a two-pronged deity for this Fitzroy North, Melbourne renovation.

© Shannon McGrath
The existing double storey Victorian Terrace's zig-zag (almost scalloping) brown and gold brick façade was translated and embellished to form the scalloped extension to the rear, whimsically drawing a fortified silhouette in the sky.

© Shannon McGrath
This urban delight approaches the perimeters of contemporary living in a fresh way by championing the civic mindedness of private dwellings - glamorous front AND back.

Plans
Plans
Axos
Axos

It could be a reinterpretation of the original, something that speaks to the old but is in all ways new. The house's heritage chic pattern was created using ordinary bricks laid in an extra-ordinary way.

© Shannon McGrath
The sculptural complex geometry of our form is derived from standard bricks cleverly laid too – squint, header and cant bricks. The playful nature of the weighty vertical scallop gestures are not only as grounded and powerful as the front but use it's own solidity and curvature to express depth, a sense of relief and deep reveal windows for shading - poetic harmony at its best.

© Shannon McGrath
WOWOWA Architects
Cite: "Tiger Prawn Renovation / WOWOWA Architects" 12 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/914969/tiger-prawn-renovation-wowowa-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

