Sancal Pavilion at Salone del Mobile is Inspired by the Maze of Milan Underground

Designers at this year's Milan Design Week drew inspiration from everything and anything around them. Many were inspired by the serenity of nature, some by picturesque vintage pieces, and others by tokens from their youth. Although inspiration often comes unannounced in the most unexpected places, the inspiration behind Sancal’s pavilion at this year’s Salone del Mobile, was encouraged by one simple, very common mistake.

During the 2017 Milan Design Week, the Spanish brand’s eccentric duo Esther and Elena made a wrong turn on Milan's metro station, ending up at the Turati station. That is when the light-bulb illuminated, and the duo found the backdrop for their upcoming collection, emerging from none other than the depths of Milan's underground systems.

In addition to Turati collection's abstract recreation of the M3 line - with its angular geometry and grey and yellow color palette - the collection is a testimony to Milan's conservatism and modernity. This 'contemporary classic' approach was inspired by the metropolitan network´s construction, starting with the 1963-designed M1 line, all the way to the current Turati M3 line designed in 1983 by Claudio Dini.

Venetian designer Luca Nichetto created four pieces for Sancal’s collection, all inspired by travelers and the Milanese metro station. The designer looked at crossroads, passengers and their stories, the symmetry of the train seats, and the M3 lighting to develop his designs, each bearing an own identity but with the same design language and inspiration. Another means of transportation was the inspiration behind designer Rafa Garcia’s minimalistic piece, Alpino. The designer, who is also a biking enthusiast, was inspired by the connection with nature and serenity that biking incited, disconnecting him from the stress of everyday life. Other collaborators chose to draw on the industrial feel and rush of the train stations, using aluminum, metal, black and grey tints contrasted with yellow and red, and sound absorbing material in their designs.