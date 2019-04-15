World
  Béton Brut Bathrooms: The Beauty of Concrete in Intimate Spaces

Béton Brut Bathrooms: The Beauty of Concrete in Intimate Spaces

Béton Brut Bathrooms: The Beauty of Concrete in Intimate Spaces
Save this picture!
Béton Brut Bathrooms: The Beauty of Concrete in Intimate Spaces, © Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe

© Peter Clarke Photography © BoysPlayNice © Relja Ivanic © Takumi Ota + 31

Why use concrete in bathrooms?

Béton brut or "raw concrete" is a naturally porous material that provides many advantages for the design and build of a bathroom. As a waterproof and pressure-resistant material, it is easy to clean, doesn't deteriorate, prevents bathroom fungus and is low maintenance. Attractive as it is functional, concrete is versatile for both on-site furniture and wall coatings, floors and even shower trays. In addition, due to its thermal mass, concrete is an excellent material for floor heating.

Pro Tip: There are a variety of concrete finishes, but for the safety of daily bathroom users, you must add a surface sealer and a certain percentage of traction to avoid slippage.

Below, we've compiled 26 concrete bathrooms that find intimacy in the béton brut.

SODA Apartments / Gresley Abas Architects

Save this picture!
© Dion Robeson
© Dion Robeson

Refugi Lieptgas / Georg Nickisch + Selina Walder

Save this picture!
© Gaudenz Danuser
© Gaudenz Danuser
Save this picture!
© Ralph Feiner
© Ralph Feiner

Hilltop House / Openbox Architects

Save this picture!
© Pruk Dejkhamheang
© Pruk Dejkhamheang

The Window House / FORMZERO

Save this picture!
© Ronson Lee - Twins Photography
© Ronson Lee - Twins Photography

Writer's House / Branch Studio Architects

Save this picture!
© Peter Clarke Photography
© Peter Clarke Photography

Beach Ave / Schulberg Demkiw Architects

Save this picture!
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

Refurbishment of Bar El Villa - Vermuteria del Mar / AMOO | Aureli Mora + Omar Ornaque

Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

Mosman / SAOTA

Save this picture!
© Justin Alexander
© Justin Alexander

Reconstruction of Apartment in Makedonska Street / Riste Dobrijevic

Save this picture!
© Relja Ivanic
© Relja Ivanic

House on a Stream / Architecture BRIO

Save this picture!
© Sebastian Zachariah
© Sebastian Zachariah

Armadale Residence / B.E Architecture

Save this picture!
© Peter Clarke Photography
© Peter Clarke Photography

Ravan[pak] Villa / Babak Abnar

Save this picture!
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh
Save this picture!
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh

Estate In Extremadura / Ábaton Arquitectura

Save this picture!
© Ábaton Architects
© Ábaton Architects

Casa do Conto / Pedra Líquida

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Winery in Mont-Ras / Jorge Vidal + Víctor Rahola

Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

Hercule / 2001

Save this picture!
© Maxime Delvaux
© Maxime Delvaux

Loft 5.04 / smlxl

Save this picture!
© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice

Las Gaviotas Set / BAK arquitectos

Save this picture!
© Inés Tanoira
© Inés Tanoira

House in Koamicho / Suppose Design Office

Save this picture!
© Suppose Design Office
© Suppose Design Office

Torquay Concrete House / Auhaus Architecture

Save this picture!
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

AP House Urbino / GGA gardini gibertini architects

Save this picture!
© Ezio Manciucca
© Ezio Manciucca

Entre Cielos Hotel &amp; Spa / A4estudio

Save this picture!
© A4 Estudio
© A4 Estudio

JIKKA / Issei Suma

Save this picture!
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

Belimbing Avenu / hyla architects

Save this picture!
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

MA House / Cadaval & Solà-Morales

Save this picture!
© Sandra Pereznieto
© Sandra Pereznieto

Vertical Glass House / Atelier FCJZ

Save this picture!
© Atelier FCJZ
© Atelier FCJZ
Save this picture!
© Atelier FCJZ
© Atelier FCJZ
See more:

News Articles
