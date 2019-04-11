LEGO's Next Architecture Set will be London's Trafalgar Square

LEGO has revealed the newest addition to its Architecture set. The "Trafalgar Square" set will feature London landmarks such as the National Gallery, Nelson’s Column, and accessories such as micro-lion statues, fountains, and the city’s famous red double-decker buses.

As published by Brothers Brick, the set is expected to be available from May 2019, while the piece count and price are still unknown. Lego revealed knowledge of the set via a Facebook event, inviting enthusiasts to a signing event at London’s Leicester Square store on 27th April. The event will be attended by the official LEGO designer Rok Zgalin Kobe.

The Trafalgar Square set will join a prestigious collection of LEGO Architecture products, including their New York City series, London Skyline series, Buckingham Palace set, United States Capital set, and Great Wall of China set. To nostalgic architects looking to catch up, check out our previous article that lists the highlights available for purchase now.

Last year, LEGO announced that it would begin production of a new line of botanical-themed pieces made from sugarcane. The new line forms part of the company’s goal to only use sustainable materials in all major products and packaging by 2030.

News via: Brothers Brick