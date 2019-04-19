World
Woollahra Courtyard House / CO-AP

  • 20:00 - 19 April, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Woollahra Courtyard House / CO-AP
Woollahra Courtyard House / CO-AP, © Ross Honeysett
  • Architects

    CO-AP

  • Location

    Woollahra, Australia

  • Category

    Houses

  • Design Team

    Will Fung, Tina Engelen, Patrik Braun, Rachel Harris

  • Area

    337.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Ross Honeysett
© Ross Honeysett
Text description provided by the architects. A new four bedroom home has been designed for an empty nester couple and three generations of extended family visitors. Built on the site of a 1970s single-story courtyard house, the former dwelling was designed with a gabled roof in keeping with a neighboring weatherboard cottage which presently no longer exists. Taking cues from its predecessor the new house is planned around a courtyard and responds to its current neighboring context of two-storey dwellings.

© Ross Honeysett
© Ross Honeysett
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Ross Honeysett
© Ross Honeysett

A series of skylights and clerestory windows puncture the concrete roof over the ground floor allowing daylight deep into living spaces and internal rooms. The geometry of these punctures follows the form of the upper story, of which the parallelogram plan aims at retaining the amenity of the two adjacent properties. Vertical articulation of windows responds to the rhythm of fenestration along the established residential street and the use of masonry, concrete and metal cladding clearly define the architectural elements of the new building.

© Ross Honeysett
© Ross Honeysett

Parking for two cars, cellar, laundry, and abundant storage are accommodated in the basement level, with access to the rear lane. Internally, materials are figured, natural and robust. Strong horizontal planes of board-form concrete and terrazzo unify the living spaces. Australian hardwoods are used for joinery and bedroom floors. A variety of figured stones, naturally lit by skylights, are featured in bathrooms throughout the house. A sculptural painted steel staircase travels through all levels of the new home.

© Ross Honeysett
© Ross Honeysett
Longitudinal Section
Longitudinal Section
© Ross Honeysett
© Ross Honeysett

Cite: "Woollahra Courtyard House / CO-AP" 19 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/914928/woollahra-courtyard-house-co-ap/> ISSN 0719-8884

