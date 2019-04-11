The Best Tall Buildings of 2019, According to the CTBUH

The Council on Tall Building and Urban Habitat have announced the winners of the 17th edition of the CTBUH Tall Building Awards. From 65 finalists, winners were chosen from several height ranges including Best Tall Building under 100 meters, Best Tall Building 100-199 meters, Best Tall Building 200-299 meters, and Best Tall Building over 400 meters. From these finalists, the CTBUH has also awarded the Best Tall Building award to Salesforce Tower (San Francisco) by Pelli Clarke Pelli Architects.
The tower was chosen by a panel of architects from world-renowned firms, with Jury Chair Karl Fender of Katsalidis Architects describing it as a “building that gives back.” The scheme was also recognized for its multipronged focus on occupant health, sustainability, structural efficiency, and a significant level of integration with the surrounding urban habitat.
The building stands as the centerpiece of a new transit-oriented, mixed-use neighborhood recently freed up for development following the demolition of an aging transit center. The result is not just a contribution to the city skyline, but a highly successful exercise in human-centric and resilient design for tall buildings.
See the full roundup of winners from each category below, and learn more about each project by clicking on the link in the titles.
Best Tall Building Worldwide
Salesforce Tower, San Francisco / Pelli Clarke Pelli Architects
Best Tall Building <100 Meters
Forma Itaim, São Paulo / b720 Fermín Vázquez Arquitectos
Best Tall Building 100–199 Meters
Amorepacific Headquarters, Seoul / David Chipperfield Architects
Best Tall Building 200–299 Meters
Shenzhen Energy Headquarters, Shenzhen / BIG
Best Tall Building 300–399 Meters
Salesforce Tower, San Francisco / Pelli Clarke Pelli Architects
Best Tall Building ≥400 Meters
Ping An Finance Center, Shenzhen / KPF
Best Tall Office Building
European Patent Office, Rijswijk / Ateliers Jean Nouvel
Best Tall Residential or Hotel Building
277 Fifth Avenue, New York City / Rafael Viñoly Architects
Best Tall Mixed-Use Building
Kampung Admiralty, Singapore / WOHA
Urban Habitat: Single-Site Scale
Kampung Admiralty, Singapore / WOHA
District/Master Plan Scale
Central Park, Sydney / Ateliers Jean Nouvel
Innovation Award
Viscoelastic Coupling Damper (VCD)
Renovation Award
CHAO Hotel, Beijing / gmp Architects
Interior Space Award
Amorepacific Headquarters, Seoul / David Chipperfield Architects
Construction Award
Atira La Trobe Street, Melbourne / Hayball
Structural Engineering
181 Fremont, San Francisco / Heller Manus Architects
MEP Engineering
Britam Tower, Nairobi / GAPP Architects and Urban Designers
Geotechnical Engineering
181 Fremont, San Francisco / Heller Manus Architects
Façade Engineering
Azrieli Sarona Tower, Tel Aviv / Moshe Tzur Architects and Town Planners
Fire & Risk Engineering
Morpheus Hotel & Resort at City of Dreams, Macau / Zaha Hadid Architects
10-Year Award
The Pinnacle@Duxton, Singapore / Louis Tan, Khoo Peng Beng, Belinda Huang, Sandy Ng, Lim Khim Guan and ARC Studio Architecture + Urbanism in Collaboration with RSP Architects, Planners & Engineers (Pte) Ltd
