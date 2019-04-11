World
  3. The Best Tall Buildings of 2019, According to the CTBUH

The Best Tall Buildings of 2019, According to the CTBUH

The Best Tall Buildings of 2019, According to the CTBUH
The Best Tall Buildings of 2019, According to the CTBUH, Salesforce Tower, San Francisco / Pelli Clarke Pelli Architects. Image Jason O'Rear
Salesforce Tower, San Francisco / Pelli Clarke Pelli Architects. Image Jason O'Rear

The Council on Tall Building and Urban Habitat have announced the winners of the 17th edition of the CTBUH Tall Building Awards. From 65 finalists, winners were chosen from several height ranges including Best Tall Building under 100 meters, Best Tall Building 100-199 meters, Best Tall Building 200-299 meters, and Best Tall Building over 400 meters. From these finalists, the CTBUH has also awarded the Best Tall Building award to Salesforce Tower (San Francisco) by Pelli Clarke Pelli Architects.

The tower was chosen by a panel of architects from world-renowned firms, with Jury Chair Karl Fender of Katsalidis Architects describing it as a “building that gives back.” The scheme was also recognized for its multipronged focus on occupant health, sustainability, structural efficiency, and a significant level of integration with the surrounding urban habitat.

The building stands as the centerpiece of a new transit-oriented, mixed-use neighborhood recently freed up for development following the demolition of an aging transit center. The result is not just a contribution to the city skyline, but a highly successful exercise in human-centric and resilient design for tall buildings.

See the full roundup of winners from each category below, and learn more about each project by clicking on the link in the titles.

Best Tall Building Worldwide

Salesforce Tower, San Francisco / Pelli Clarke Pelli Architects

Salesforce Tower, San Francisco / Pelli Clarke Pelli Architects. Image Jason O'Rear
Salesforce Tower, San Francisco / Pelli Clarke Pelli Architects. Image Jason O'Rear

Best Tall Building <100 Meters

Forma Itaim, São Paulo / b720 Fermín Vázquez Arquitectos

Forma Itaim, São Paulo / b720 Fermín Vázquez Arquitectos. Image Kelson Kon
Forma Itaim, São Paulo / b720 Fermín Vázquez Arquitectos. Image Kelson Kon

Best Tall Building 100–199 Meters

Amorepacific Headquarters, Seoul / David Chipperfield Architects

Amorepacific Headquarters, Seoul / David Chipperfield Architects. ImageNamsun Lee
Amorepacific Headquarters, Seoul / David Chipperfield Architects. ImageNamsun Lee

Best Tall Building 200–299 Meters

Shenzhen Energy Headquarters, Shenzhen / BIG

Shenzhen Energy Headquarters, Shenzhen / BIG. Image Chao Zhang
Shenzhen Energy Headquarters, Shenzhen / BIG. Image Chao Zhang

Best Tall Building 300–399 Meters

Salesforce Tower, San Francisco / Pelli Clarke Pelli Architects

Salesforce Tower, San Francisco / Pelli Clarke Pelli Architects. Image Jason O'Rear
Salesforce Tower, San Francisco / Pelli Clarke Pelli Architects. Image Jason O'Rear

Best Tall Building ≥400 Meters

Ping An Finance Center, Shenzhen / KPF

Ping An Finance Center, Shenzhen / KPF. Image Tim Griffith
Ping An Finance Center, Shenzhen / KPF. Image Tim Griffith

Best Tall Office Building

European Patent Office, Rijswijk / Ateliers Jean Nouvel

European Patent Office, Rijswijk / Ateliers Jean Nouvel. Image EPO + Ossop Van Duivenbode
European Patent Office, Rijswijk / Ateliers Jean Nouvel. Image EPO + Ossop Van Duivenbode

Best Tall Residential or Hotel Building

277 Fifth Avenue, New York City / Rafael Viñoly Architects

277 Fifth Avenue, New York City / Rafael Viñoly Architects. Image Victor Nomad LLC
277 Fifth Avenue, New York City / Rafael Viñoly Architects. Image Victor Nomad LLC

Best Tall Mixed-Use Building

Kampung Admiralty, Singapore / WOHA

Kampung Admiralty, Singapore / WOHA. ImageK. Kopter
Kampung Admiralty, Singapore / WOHA. ImageK. Kopter

Urban Habitat: Single-Site Scale

Kampung Admiralty, Singapore / WOHA

Kampung Admiralty, Singapore / WOHA. Image K. Kopter
Kampung Admiralty, Singapore / WOHA. Image K. Kopter

District/Master Plan Scale

Central Park, Sydney / Ateliers Jean Nouvel

Central Park, Sydney / Ateliers Jean Nouvel. Image Dig It Photography
Central Park, Sydney / Ateliers Jean Nouvel. Image Dig It Photography

Innovation Award

Viscoelastic Coupling Damper (VCD)

Viscoelastic Coupling Damper (VCD). Image Kinetica
Viscoelastic Coupling Damper (VCD). Image Kinetica

Renovation Award

CHAO Hotel, Beijing / gmp Architects

CHAO Hotel, Beijing / gmp Architects. Image Christian Gahl
CHAO Hotel, Beijing / gmp Architects. Image Christian Gahl

Interior Space Award

Amorepacific Headquarters, Seoul / David Chipperfield Architects

Amorepacific Headquarters, Seoul / David Chipperfield Architects. Image Noshe
Amorepacific Headquarters, Seoul / David Chipperfield Architects. Image Noshe

Construction Award

Atira La Trobe Street, Melbourne / Hayball

Atira La Trobe Street, Melbourne / Hayball. Image Hickory Group
Atira La Trobe Street, Melbourne / Hayball. Image Hickory Group

Structural Engineering

181 Fremont, San Francisco / Heller Manus Architects

181 Fremont, San Francisco / Heller Manus Architects. Image Malcolm Drilling
181 Fremont, San Francisco / Heller Manus Architects. Image Malcolm Drilling

MEP Engineering

Britam Tower, Nairobi / GAPP Architects and Urban Designers

Britam Tower, Nairobi / GAPP Architects and Urban Designers. ImageChapman bdsp
Britam Tower, Nairobi / GAPP Architects and Urban Designers. ImageChapman bdsp

Geotechnical Engineering

181 Fremont, San Francisco / Heller Manus Architects

181 Fremont, San Francisco / Heller Manus Architects. Image Arup
181 Fremont, San Francisco / Heller Manus Architects. Image Arup

Façade Engineering

Azrieli Sarona Tower, Tel Aviv / Moshe Tzur Architects and Town Planners

Azrieli Sarona Tower, Tel Aviv / Moshe Tzur Architects and Town Planners. Image Moshe Tzur Architects and Town Planners
Azrieli Sarona Tower, Tel Aviv / Moshe Tzur Architects and Town Planners. Image Moshe Tzur Architects and Town Planners

Fire & Risk Engineering

Morpheus Hotel & Resort at City of Dreams, Macau / Zaha Hadid Architects

Morpheus Hotel & Resort at City of Dreams, Macau / Zaha Hadid Architects. Image Ivan Dupont
Morpheus Hotel & Resort at City of Dreams, Macau / Zaha Hadid Architects. Image Ivan Dupont

10-Year Award

The Pinnacle@Duxton, Singapore / Louis TanKhoo Peng BengBelinda Huang, Sandy Ng, Lim Khim Guan and ARC Studio Architecture + Urbanism in Collaboration with RSP Architects, Planners & Engineers (Pte) Ltd

The Pinnacle@Duxton, Singapore / Louis Tan, Khoo Peng Beng, Belinda Huang, Sandy Ng, Lim Khim Guan and ARC Studio Architecture + Urbanism in Collaboration with RSP Architects, Planners & Engineers (Pte) Ltd. Image ARC Studios
The Pinnacle@Duxton, Singapore / Louis Tan, Khoo Peng Beng, Belinda Huang, Sandy Ng, Lim Khim Guan and ARC Studio Architecture + Urbanism in Collaboration with RSP Architects, Planners & Engineers (Pte) Ltd. Image ARC Studios

Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "The Best Tall Buildings of 2019, According to the CTBUH" 11 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/914913/the-best-tall-buildings-of-2019-according-to-the-ctbuh/> ISSN 0719-8884

