The Best Tall Buildings of 2019, According to the CTBUH

Save this picture! Salesforce Tower, San Francisco / Pelli Clarke Pelli Architects. Image Jason O'Rear

The Council on Tall Building and Urban Habitat have announced the winners of the 17th edition of the CTBUH Tall Building Awards. From 65 finalists, winners were chosen from several height ranges including Best Tall Building under 100 meters, Best Tall Building 100-199 meters, Best Tall Building 200-299 meters, and Best Tall Building over 400 meters. From these finalists, the CTBUH has also awarded the Best Tall Building award to Salesforce Tower (San Francisco) by Pelli Clarke Pelli Architects.

The tower was chosen by a panel of architects from world-renowned firms, with Jury Chair Karl Fender of Katsalidis Architects describing it as a “building that gives back.” The scheme was also recognized for its multipronged focus on occupant health, sustainability, structural efficiency, and a significant level of integration with the surrounding urban habitat.

The building stands as the centerpiece of a new transit-oriented, mixed-use neighborhood recently freed up for development following the demolition of an aging transit center. The result is not just a contribution to the city skyline, but a highly successful exercise in human-centric and resilient design for tall buildings.

See the full roundup of winners from each category below, and learn more about each project by clicking on the link in the titles.

Best Tall Building Worldwide

Salesforce Tower, San Francisco / Pelli Clarke Pelli Architects

Save this picture! Salesforce Tower, San Francisco / Pelli Clarke Pelli Architects. Image Jason O'Rear

Best Tall Building <100 Meters

Forma Itaim, São Paulo / b720 Fermín Vázquez Arquitectos

Save this picture! Forma Itaim, São Paulo / b720 Fermín Vázquez Arquitectos. Image Kelson Kon

Best Tall Building 100–199 Meters

Amorepacific Headquarters, Seoul / David Chipperfield Architects

Save this picture! Amorepacific Headquarters, Seoul / David Chipperfield Architects. ImageNamsun Lee

Best Tall Building 200–299 Meters

Shenzhen Energy Headquarters, Shenzhen / BIG

Save this picture! Shenzhen Energy Headquarters, Shenzhen / BIG. Image Chao Zhang

Best Tall Building 300–399 Meters

Salesforce Tower, San Francisco / Pelli Clarke Pelli Architects

Save this picture! Salesforce Tower, San Francisco / Pelli Clarke Pelli Architects. Image Jason O'Rear

Best Tall Building ≥400 Meters

Ping An Finance Center, Shenzhen / KPF

Save this picture! Ping An Finance Center, Shenzhen / KPF. Image Tim Griffith

Best Tall Office Building

European Patent Office, Rijswijk / Ateliers Jean Nouvel

Save this picture! European Patent Office, Rijswijk / Ateliers Jean Nouvel. Image EPO + Ossop Van Duivenbode

Best Tall Residential or Hotel Building

277 Fifth Avenue, New York City / Rafael Viñoly Architects

Save this picture! 277 Fifth Avenue, New York City / Rafael Viñoly Architects. Image Victor Nomad LLC

Best Tall Mixed-Use Building

Kampung Admiralty, Singapore / WOHA

Urban Habitat: Single-Site Scale

Kampung Admiralty, Singapore / WOHA

District/Master Plan Scale

Central Park, Sydney / Ateliers Jean Nouvel

Save this picture! Central Park, Sydney / Ateliers Jean Nouvel. Image Dig It Photography

Innovation Award

Viscoelastic Coupling Damper (VCD)

Save this picture! Viscoelastic Coupling Damper (VCD). Image Kinetica

Renovation Award

CHAO Hotel, Beijing / gmp Architects

Save this picture! CHAO Hotel, Beijing / gmp Architects. Image Christian Gahl

Interior Space Award

Amorepacific Headquarters, Seoul / David Chipperfield Architects

Save this picture! Amorepacific Headquarters, Seoul / David Chipperfield Architects. Image Noshe

Construction Award

Atira La Trobe Street, Melbourne / Hayball

Save this picture! Atira La Trobe Street, Melbourne / Hayball. Image Hickory Group

Structural Engineering

181 Fremont, San Francisco / Heller Manus Architects

Save this picture! 181 Fremont, San Francisco / Heller Manus Architects. Image Malcolm Drilling

MEP Engineering

Britam Tower, Nairobi / GAPP Architects and Urban Designers

Save this picture! Britam Tower, Nairobi / GAPP Architects and Urban Designers. ImageChapman bdsp

Geotechnical Engineering

181 Fremont, San Francisco / Heller Manus Architects

Save this picture! 181 Fremont, San Francisco / Heller Manus Architects. Image Arup

Façade Engineering

Azrieli Sarona Tower, Tel Aviv / Moshe Tzur Architects and Town Planners

Save this picture! Azrieli Sarona Tower, Tel Aviv / Moshe Tzur Architects and Town Planners. Image Moshe Tzur Architects and Town Planners

Fire & Risk Engineering

Morpheus Hotel & Resort at City of Dreams, Macau / Zaha Hadid Architects

Save this picture! Morpheus Hotel & Resort at City of Dreams, Macau / Zaha Hadid Architects. Image Ivan Dupont

10-Year Award

The Pinnacle@Duxton, Singapore / Louis Tan, Khoo Peng Beng, Belinda Huang, Sandy Ng, Lim Khim Guan and ARC Studio Architecture + Urbanism in Collaboration with RSP Architects, Planners & Engineers (Pte) Ltd

Save this picture! The Pinnacle@Duxton, Singapore / Louis Tan, Khoo Peng Beng, Belinda Huang, Sandy Ng, Lim Khim Guan and ARC Studio Architecture + Urbanism in Collaboration with RSP Architects, Planners & Engineers (Pte) Ltd. Image ARC Studios