  7. Aranya Café / odd

Aranya Café / odd

  • 00:00 - 16 April, 2019
Aranya Café / odd
Aranya Café / odd, © Ruijing Photo
  • Architects

    odd

  • Location

    Gold Coast, Beidaihe, Hebei Province, China

  • Category

    Coffee Shop

  • Lead Architects

    Tsutomu Deguchi， Keizo Okamoto， He Xiaotian， Huang Yebiao

  • Lighting Design

    Ljus Design; Maki

  • Area

    290.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Ruijing Photo
Text description provided by the architects. This smoothly curved big-hat-like building is built in the park of Aranya district, which is aiming for a simple and fine lifestyle resort community for along Gold Coast. The site is adjacent to the sand dune formed by sea breezes after a long period. The design’s inspiration comes from a gentle breeze from the sea. The wind is one of essential natural elements to helps people chill-out, which is suitable concept for the resting place project.

The combination of the grid-system of the column structure and the curved glass facade also makes an irregularity in the plan ,which results in some columns being outdoors while others are indoors. The location of the courtyard is shifted from the center.

As a result, this irregular plan with curved roof; the higher part of the roof welcomes visitor and the lower part becomes sunshades underneath, helps breaking boredom in the space. In addition, the 120 mm-high eave with an aluminum roofing system and ultra transparent laminated glass facade creates an image of the lightness of the wind.

analysis diagram
analysis diagram
The widely cantilevered roof becomes sunshade, which help visitor cool down after playing in the park. Even though the indoor area is 90 m², the full-height and double-side glass facade does not put any stress on those who take a break.

The pure white-in-color finish gives the visitors various scenes by the slight change of the sunlight through the day. Moreover,at night, the gently curved ceiling is emphasized by the light-up. The roof exists as if it floats in the wind.

Project location

Cite: "Aranya Café / odd" 16 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/914905/aranya-cafe-odd/> ISSN 0719-8884

