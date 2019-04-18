World
  7. Xuzhou Constellation City Apartment Sales Office / odd

Xuzhou Constellation City Apartment Sales Office / odd

  • 00:00 - 18 April, 2019
Xuzhou Constellation City Apartment Sales Office / odd
  • Architects

    odd

  • Location

    Xuzhou, Jiangsu, China

  • Category

    Store

  • Lead Architects

    Tsutomu Deguchi，Keizo Okamoto，Xiaotian He，Yebiao Huang

  • Area

    350.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Dayu Photo
The scope of the project site is rather special. It is narrow and long, only 5m at the widest point. The height of the surrounding buildings is relatively low and the volume is relatively small. So in combination with the surrounding situation and the project land, a concept consisting of a patchy distribution of boxes in different sizes is formed. The proximity to the crossroads makes it a visually focused spot.Therefore, the designer hopes to create a broad view effect similar to stage.

The exterior wall of the building uses a new type of translucent PC board (polycarbonate board). This material is lightness, transparency, and a certain degree of reflection.During the daytime, the shadow of the roadside trees is cast on the wall of the building. Through the wall, you can vaguely see the interior at the same time.At night, the lights in the room pass through the PC boards, making the entire building like a glowing box.

Due to the discrepancies of the various buildings, a rich experience is created inside. The height differences and part of the ground elevation generate different regions, partial ceilings are PC boards that also create various light shades indoors at different times.

The entrance hall is 8m high and is the largest box. This space is placed in five individual quantities, and the negative space is formed between each two individual quantities, which becomes a display of children's play places and various life scenes.Each negative space uses a different color, and the transparency of the space makes it possible to see different colors and scenes from different angle.

Parents can also see children playing in the distance while visiting the scenes.The entire interior is simple and bright without too much decoration, the large transparent glass facade and the translucent PC board provide a panoramic view of the outdoors.

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
odd
Products:

Glass Steel

