Tandem Residential Complex / Rodrigo Martínez / Arquitecto

  • 14:00 - 12 April, 2019
Tandem Residential Complex / Rodrigo Martínez / Arquitecto
Tandem Residential Complex / Rodrigo Martínez / Arquitecto, © Renzo Rebagliati
  • Architects

    Rodrigo Martínez / Arquitecto

  • Location

    Jose Gregorio Paredes 273, Pueblo Libre 15084, Lima, Peru

  • Category

    Residential

  • Architect in Charge

    Rodrigo Martínez

  • Design Team

    Maryann Vargas, Melanie Fernandez-Prada, Rubén Calvo, Sergio Salazar

  • Area

    281096.3 ft2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Renzo Rebagliati

  • Electrical installations

    Jaime Alca

  • Sanitation

    Luis Segovia Chavez

  • Mechanical installations

    Nicolás Vargas

  • Gas installations

    Prorag

  • Interior design

    Twiggi Almenara, Gianinna Colotta, Carla Olazabal

  • Landscaping

    Vivero 4 Estaciones
Text description provided by the architects. Tandem Residential Complex is located in Lima, Peru; in a traditional middle class district of the city. Its construction was completed in March of the year 2018.

In the last 15 years the Peruvian economy has had a sustained growth in all its sectors, due to the increase of price of all the commodities that the country exports and other factors. This improvement in the economy has favored the real estate market in all the cities of the country. Hundreds of thousands of Peruvians have been able to access a home of their own.

Site plan
Site plan
Since 2015, with a much more mature and competitive real estate market, projects have required a greater level of differentiation and specialization. Only good projects achieve good economic results. It is in this context that the Tandem Project was developed.

In this project we propose 2 strategies of innovation in architectural design in order to develop a complex that can compete successfully in the extensive real estate market: 1) Innovation in the design of the departments, and 2) Innovation in the final aspect of the whole. To achieve this goal, the use of brick as a finished finish was fundamental, since it gives warmth and scale to a massive housing project.

Apartments
Apartments
The project proposes an architecture without formal pretensions or refinements: clean volumes, courtyards and double-height atriums, sober and durable finishes, such as exposed brick and exposed concrete, simple metallic carpentry details but with design, floor textures that refer to the urban path and a continuous bank that invites conversation.

Project location

About this office
Rodrigo Martínez / Arquitecto
Office

Cite: "Tandem Residential Complex / Rodrigo Martínez / Arquitecto" [Conjunto residencial Tandem / Rodrigo Martínez / Arquitecto] 12 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/914862/tandem-residential-complex-rodrigo-martinez-arquitecto/> ISSN 0719-8884

