World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Store
  4. Armenia
  5. BARDI studio
  6. 2018
  7. HASH Skincare Shop / BARDI studio

HASH Skincare Shop / BARDI studio

  • 03:00 - 12 April, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
HASH Skincare Shop / BARDI studio
Save this picture!
HASH Skincare Shop / BARDI studio, © Sona Manukyan, Ani Avagyan
© Sona Manukyan, Ani Avagyan

© Sona Manukyan, Ani Avagyan © Sona Manukyan, Ani Avagyan © Sona Manukyan, Ani Avagyan © Sona Manukyan, Ani Avagyan + 20

Save this picture!
© Sona Manukyan, Ani Avagyan
© Sona Manukyan, Ani Avagyan

Text description provided by the architects. Based in Rio Mall in Armenia’s capital of Yerevan, Hash is a store that creates and retails all-natural skincare products. Commissioned to bring this brand alive, BARDI studio drew inspiration from the natural ingredients used to create Hash’s products, transforming the word ‘organic’ into a physical space using colours and materials that closely align with nature.

Save this picture!
© Sona Manukyan, Ani Avagyan
© Sona Manukyan, Ani Avagyan

The 48-square-meter rectangular space, with a 4-meter-high ceiling, presented a slight challenge for storage. With both storage and space being of equal importance for Hash, we found a solution to appease the vendor. By bringing forward the reception area slightly, room was created to install shelving behind a dividing wall and out of sight from consumers, whilst enough space was left to insert a common area for employees.

Save this picture!
© Sona Manukyan, Ani Avagyan
© Sona Manukyan, Ani Avagyan
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Sona Manukyan, Ani Avagyan
© Sona Manukyan, Ani Avagyan

Composition started from creating two symmetrical custom-designed and made shelves on either side of the room showcasing the Hash skincare products. A feature table and sales counter stand solid between the facing shelves in the middle of the room, built from an Armenian volcanic rock, Tuf. The bottom part of the feature table is painted with a solid colour, giving the traditional Tuf stone a modern touch.

Save this picture!
© Sona Manukyan, Ani Avagyan
© Sona Manukyan, Ani Avagyan
Save this picture!
Facade 02
Facade 02
Save this picture!
© Sona Manukyan, Ani Avagyan
© Sona Manukyan, Ani Avagyan

Symmetry is revealed throughout the store from straight lines everywhere in sight, to carefully arranged products, all the way through to the alignment of every Tuf stone used. This symmetry and tidiness provides a feeling of freshness that satisfies your inner symmetrical desires. Complimentary colours were chosen in the overall design, green for nature and pink for a modern touch, while orange is used to tie together these colours with the Tuf stone used by the two centrepieces.

Save this picture!
Rendering 01
Rendering 01
Save this picture!
Rendering 02
Rendering 02

When you look above, you’ll find a corrugated ceiling, which steers away from a traditional flat cover. The four main ingredients used in Hash’s products are visually presented behind the counter. Each placed in transparent vases perched upon their very own minimal white shelves, which protrude from a gridded white wall. The spotlights of the room uses these shelves to create geometrical shadows that work in with the grid wall.

Save this picture!
© Sona Manukyan, Ani Avagyan
© Sona Manukyan, Ani Avagyan

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
BARDI studio
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Retail Store Armenia
Cite: "HASH Skincare Shop / BARDI studio" 12 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/914861/hash-skincare-shop-bardi-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream