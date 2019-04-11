INSPIRELI AWARDS Announces Student Contest Finalists

INSPIRELI AWARDS is proud to announce the first three projects entering into the contest finale. This global student contest enables new talents to tell their stories and raise awareness about their own world view before they get their chance to build it.

The following three projects were selected through the international semifinal jury based on originality and subsequently approved by the chairman of INSPIRELI AWARDS jury. All three projects will compete in the final for having his or her name engraved on the original “Wings to the Future” created by world-renowned designer Bořek Šípek.

Additionally, they will compete for the professional license software ArchiCAD and if a student receives the highest award then he or she will get a one of a kind model of his or her project from LEGO. As president of INSPIRELI AWARDS and co-founder on behalf of professor Bořek Šípek and former Czech President Vaclav Havel, we congratulate the first finalists and their universities and wish everyone luck with the coming competition.

The Chairman of the jury, Arch. doc. Otto Dvorak, AIA, CKA., has confirmed the three winning projects selection in The Originality Category:

VERTI/SCHOOL/PLAYGROUND - Carolina Almeida, Columbia University

"The program concept starts with some of the originally relevant questions of our era and answering them with very intelligent, creative and thoughtful design answers WHY AND HOW TO PLAY. While solutions are being grounded in reality, the project has been executed with skillful professionalism and uncommon, inspiring conceptual imagination. Right Questions – great imaginative answers." - Arch. doc. Otto Dvorak, AIA, CKA.

COMPUTATION FLUID DYNAMICS IN THE PROCESS OF GENERATING ARCHITECTURAL FORMS - Ognjen Graovac, University of Belgrade

Save this picture! Computational Fluid Dynamics in the Process of Generating Architectural Forms

"The idea is far-reaching in the realm of the current and future technologies and untested architectural media. Yet the specific program is executed in rational and logical, convincing harmony of thought and formal design and professional materialization."

- Ing. Arch. doc. Otto Dvorak, AIA, CKA.

BIO PLATFORMS – TECHNOLOGY OF NATURE AND NATURE OF TECHNOLOGY - Lea Pavlovic, University of Belgrade

Save this picture! BIO PLATFORMS: technology of nature, and nature of technology

"The synchronization of the high minded idea with the eloquent design forms results in a skillfully well executed (location, imagery, sections) with sensitively, originaly composed and treated urban river edge." - Ing. Arch. doc. Otto Dvorak, AIA, CKA.

Termination of registration for the competition ends on June 12, 2019 and although three students have already reached the finals through the wildcard category, there will be two more categories through which students can still reach the finals:

15.4. - 30.4.

Based off of project presentation



15.5. - 31.5.

Based off of project potential

Semifinal jury consists of 150 architects from more than 60 countries including such esteemed members of the architectural community: ERIC WIRTH ARCHITECTE president of French architects, Les Jordan president of AIA European chapter, Victor Leonel president of African Union of Architects, James M. Wright president of AIA International chapter, Scott Gold former-president of AIA Japanese chapter, and Jahangir Khan president of ARCASIA.

INSPIRELI AWARDS is a global student contest in architecture, urban design, landscape and interior design. INSPIRELI AWARDS is enabling new talents to tell their stories and raise awareness about their own world view before they get their chance to build it. It brings together up-and-coming students of architecture, as well as established professionals, and provides them a forum to connect to the general public.

Contestants enter their works in three categories: architecture, urban planning/landscape, and interior design.

Contestants submit not only visualizations of their work, but will now provide full technical details and specifications enabling complete feedback from the INSPIRELI AWARDS Jury.

Within the INSPIRELI AWARDS international competition, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic, in cooperation with the Department of Architecture of the Czech Technical University in Prague, will present a student idea competition for the suggestion of the Czech Embassy in Addis Abeba, Ethiopia.

The aim of the competition is to support students in their professional development and to give them the opportunity to participate in the creation of a representative project.

The submitted projects will be evaluated both within the design of the Embassy with a separate jury composed of renowned architects and representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as within the international competition INSPIRELI AWARDS in the category ARCHITECTURE.