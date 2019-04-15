House O / Alexis Dornier

+ 27

Text description provided by the architects. This 3 bedroom home for a musician-composer, holds a 150 m2 loft space as it's 2nd floor, overlooking its lush, surrounding of green rice paddies and coconut trees. The minimal shell of the house amplifies the panoramic experience of its surrounding landscape.

The design emerged from a desire to translate the construct of a single sound wave into an overarching architectural gesture that will define the interior and exterior spatial qualities of the house.

Through an iterative process of manipulating the curve of single a line, both in plan and elevation, begins to articulate a multi-planar space in which the ground plane and roof scape are directly intertwined.

'As feeling like being inside of an instrument' most inside surfaces are rendered as wood patterned surfaces. The ceiling drops down in equal manner to improve acoustics and to indicate the entrance as a gesture. This element adds to the sculpted, interior experience of the space that is free of structural excess.

Throughout several months of the year, House O operates as a ‘Artist-in-residence’ initiative, hosting selected artists from across the world for short periods of artistic retreat.