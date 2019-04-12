World
  7. Musee du Quai Branly / Ateliers Jean Nouvel

Musee du Quai Branly / Ateliers Jean Nouvel

  • 10:00 - 12 April, 2019
Musee du Quai Branly / Ateliers Jean Nouvel
Musee du Quai Branly / Ateliers Jean Nouvel, © Clément Guillaume
© Clément Guillaume

© Roland Halbe © Clément Guillaume © Roland Halbe © Philippe Ruault + 21

  • Architects Collaborators

    Frédéric Boilevin, Michel Calzada, Cyril Desroche, Sylvie Erard, Edwin Herkens, Gerd Kaiser, Roland Pellerin, Hafid Rakem, Pierre Truong, Jalil Amor, Gian Luca Ferrarini, Laure Frachet, Nick Gilliland, Karine Jeannot, Freddy Laun, Jeremy Lebarillec, Philippe Monteil, Eric Pannetier, Florence Rabiet, Sophie Redele, Erwan Saliva, Andrès Souza Blanès y Cortès

  • Museography

    Reza Azard, Frédéric Casanova, Mia Hagg, Eric Nespoulous, Matthias Raash, Jérémy LeBarillec

  • Design & Layout

    François Xavier Bourgeois, Jérémy Lebarillec, Marie Najdovski, Bertrand Voiron, Aurélien Barbry, Frédéric Imbert, Sabrina Letourneur, Eric Nespoulous

  • Lighting

    Odile Soudant

  • Landscape

    Emma Blanc

  • Graphics and Colorimetry

    Natalie Saccu de Franchi

  • Mock-Ups

    Jean Louis Courtois, Etienne Follenfant

  • Competition Computer Graphics

    Artefactory

  • Works Managers

    Didier Brault, Pierre Crochelet René Bencini, Guillaume Besançon, Julien Coeurdevey, Ghazal Sharifi, Marcin Woychechovski

  • Economist

    Pierre Crochelet

  • Secretaries

    Cathy Jedonne, Anastasia Kaneva, Catherine Kapzak, Sabrina Kettani.

  • Fire Safety

    OTH

  • Fluids (air-conditioning, ventilation, heating, electricity, plumbing, elevators)

    OTH

  • Facades Consultants

    Arcora

  • Finishings and Fittings

    GEC Ingénierie

  • Museographic lighting

    Observatoire N°1

  • Acoustics

    Avel Acoustique

  • Scenography

    Duck’s

  • Security

    Casso & Cie

  • Artistic Consultancy

    Alain Bony & Henri Labiole

  • Signposting

    Autobus Impérial and Hiroshi Maeda
© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe

Text description provided by the architects. This is a museum built around a specific collection, where everything is designed to evoke an emotional response to the primary object, to protect it from light, but also to capture that rare ray of light indispensable to make it vibrate and awaken its spirituality. In a place inhabited by symbols of forests and rivers, by obsessions of death and oblivion, it is an asylum for censored and cast off works from Australia and the Americas. It is a loaded place haunted with dialogues between the ancestral spirits of men, who, in discovering their human condition, invented gods and beliefs. It is a place that is unique and strange, poetic and unsettling. 

© Clément Guillaume
© Clément Guillaume

Its architecture must challenge our current Western creative expressions. Away, then, with the structures, mechanical systems, with curtain walls, with emergency staircases, parapets, false ceilings, projectors, pedestals, showcases. If their functions must be retained, they must disappear from our view and our consciousness, vanish before the sacred objects so we may enter into communion with them. This is, of course easy to say but difficult to achieve...

© Philippe Ruault
© Philippe Ruault
Level -1 Plan
Level -1 Plan
© Philippe Ruault
© Philippe Ruault

The resulting architecture has an unexpected character. Is it an archaic object? A regression? No, quite the contrary, for in order to obtain this result the most advanced techniques are used: windows are very large and very transparent, and often printed with huge photographs; tall randomly-placed pillars could be mistaken for trees or totems; the wooden sunscreens support photovoltaic cells. The means are unimportant- it is the results that count: what is solid seems to disappear, giving the impression that the museum is a simple façade-less shelter in the middle of a wood. When dematerialization encounters the expression of signs, it becomes selective; here illusion cradles the work of art. 

© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe

All that remains is to invent the poetry of the site by a gentle discrepancy: a Parisian garden becomes a sacred wood, with a museum dissolving in its depths. 

© Philippe Ruault
© Philippe Ruault

About this office
Ateliers Jean Nouvel
Office

Products:

Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Exhibition center France
