  7. T House / Olalquiaga Arquitectos

T House / Olalquiaga Arquitectos

  • 06:00 - 16 April, 2019
T House / Olalquiaga Arquitectos
T House / Olalquiaga Arquitectos, © ImagenSubliminal / Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero
© ImagenSubliminal / Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero

  • Design Team

    Tadas Navar, Beatriz Fernández, Carmine Zoppo, Jose Manuel Rico, Fernando González

  • Installations Engineering

    Miguel Ángel Gálvez, Juan Luis Rodríguez

  • Structures

    Stufive - Salvador Villanúa y Fernando Álvarez
© ImagenSubliminal / Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero
© ImagenSubliminal / Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero

Text description provided by the architects. The Project resolves a double challenge: To adapt sustainable and technological architecture to the normative restraints and the idiosyncrasies characteristic of heterogeneous urban centers. To prove that sustainable and technological architecture is not at odds with quality architecture (tired of mediocre passive houses showcased as models of architecture). For this purpose, we have designed three overlapping units (the technological house, the sustainable house, and the townhouse):

© ImagenSubliminal / Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero
© ImagenSubliminal / Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero
Section 1
Section 1
© ImagenSubliminal / Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero
© ImagenSubliminal / Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero

The technological house has a slim structure (composed of thin metal pillars and a thin concrete slab) that creates a diaphanous dwelling, transparent and luminous. The exterior is mostly glass combined with composite panel ledges of anodized aluminum. The interior cladding is composed of a paneled module. The technological house has an automated central system that controls temperature, illumination, solar protection, detection, access, security, CCTV and telecommunications.

© ImagenSubliminal / Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero
© ImagenSubliminal / Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero

The sustainable house has geothermic climate control through termoactive slabs, an inertial system that provides climate control in the period between seasons without any energy input. The sustainable house has a power controller that reduces by half the monthly costs of energy. A network of external and internal humidity, temperature and light sensors, which communicate with the central control system, optimize scenarios and significantly minimize energy consumption.

© ImagenSubliminal / Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero
© ImagenSubliminal / Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero
Lower Floor Plans
Lower Floor Plans
© ImagenSubliminal / Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero
© ImagenSubliminal / Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero

The townhouse adapts to the urban normative constraints by means of a ceramic cover of the façade and roof, looking on to Cristo Street and superposed over the technological house. Three boxes pierce the cover, as balconies from which to follow the religious processions that pass in front of the house.

© ImagenSubliminal / Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero
© ImagenSubliminal / Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero

Cite: "T House / Olalquiaga Arquitectos" [Casa T / Olalquiaga Arquitectos] 16 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/914825/t-house-olalquiaga-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

