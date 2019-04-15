World
  Artists' Private House in Ningbo / J+F Studio

Artists' Private House in Ningbo / J+F Studio

  21:00 - 15 April, 2019
Artists' Private House in Ningbo / J+F Studio
© Aladeen Knefaty
  • Architects

    J+F Studio

  • Location

    Ningbo, Zhejiang, China

  • Category

    Housing

  • Lead Architect

    Jingang Zhang

  • Design Team

    Jingang Zhang, Taotao Xu

  • Area

    434.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Aladeen Knefaty
© Aladeen Knefaty
Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in Zhuangshi Avenue, Ningbo, the owner is an artist who has his own unique understanding of his private home.

© Aladeen Knefaty
He hopes that the interior space is layered, transparent, coherent, and the outdoor courtyard can be fully utilized. After thinking, we first think of  Sūdōngpō's words “Garden No Stone No Grace, House No Stone No Elegant”

Taihu Lake Stone has the characteristics of “ leakage”, “ transparent” and “elegant”.

Concept Analysis
Leaking and seeing is just the transparency and coherence of the space. The show is the elegant appearance material. In order to Combine the owner space requirements, the design creates an interior space that is exquisite and interlaced for the owner, and the appearance is elegant and subtle.

© Aladeen Knefaty
Model Analysis
© Aladeen Knefaty
The interior space combines the spatial characteristics of Taihu Lake Stone—the “leakage” of There are different heights in the upper and lower floors, and the room is a layer of home, giving the interior a vertical flow sense, feeling the Sun, Air, and the Living person can flow throw the naturally here.

© Aladeen Knefaty
The appearance is a staggered layer change that maps of the internal space. The inner staggered layer is reconnected through the half-floor staircase, and the human activity also completes all the internal and external flow undulating path, which seems to walk inside and outside the stone freely. Space has also reached the characteristics of Taihu Lake Stone - "transparent" inside and outside, this is not only visually transparent but also spatially transparent. The interior and exterior space connect seamlessly.

© Aladeen Knefaty
© Aladeen Knefaty
The facade we used concrete painting, which is similar to the textures of Taihu Lake Stone, and finally formed a complete and delicate feeling. At the same time, we use wood grain aluminum alloy as the rim of window frame and railing all tighter to create a warm living atmosphere.

© Aladeen Knefaty
Project location

J+F Studio
Office

"Artists' Private House in Ningbo / J+F Studio" 15 Apr 2019. ArchDaily.

© Aladeen Knefaty

