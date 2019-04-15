Artists' Private House in Ningbo / J+F Studio

+ 23

Architects J+F Studio

Location Ningbo, Zhejiang, China

Category Housing

Lead Architect Jingang Zhang

Design Team Jingang Zhang, Taotao Xu

Area 434.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Aladeen Knefaty

Clients One artist in Ningbo

Interior Like Shen

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in Zhuangshi Avenue, Ningbo, the owner is an artist who has his own unique understanding of his private home.

He hopes that the interior space is layered, transparent, coherent, and the outdoor courtyard can be fully utilized. After thinking, we first think of Sūdōngpō's words “Garden No Stone No Grace, House No Stone No Elegant”

Taihu Lake Stone has the characteristics of “ leakage”, “ transparent” and “elegant”.

Leaking and seeing is just the transparency and coherence of the space. The show is the elegant appearance material. In order to Combine the owner space requirements, the design creates an interior space that is exquisite and interlaced for the owner, and the appearance is elegant and subtle.

The interior space combines the spatial characteristics of Taihu Lake Stone—the “leakage” of There are different heights in the upper and lower floors, and the room is a layer of home, giving the interior a vertical flow sense, feeling the Sun, Air, and the Living person can flow throw the naturally here.

The appearance is a staggered layer change that maps of the internal space. The inner staggered layer is reconnected through the half-floor staircase, and the human activity also completes all the internal and external flow undulating path, which seems to walk inside and outside the stone freely. Space has also reached the characteristics of Taihu Lake Stone - "transparent" inside and outside, this is not only visually transparent but also spatially transparent. The interior and exterior space connect seamlessly.

The facade we used concrete painting, which is similar to the textures of Taihu Lake Stone, and finally formed a complete and delicate feeling. At the same time, we use wood grain aluminum alloy as the rim of window frame and railing all tighter to create a warm living atmosphere.