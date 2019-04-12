Rosewood Hong Kong / KPF

+ 17

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the heart of the Victoria Dockside art and design district, the new vertical private estate serves as a global icon for the international luxury hotel brand.

Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates (KPF) is pleased to announce the completion of the Rosewood Hotel in Hong Kong. The Rosewood Tower anchors the redeveloped Victoria Dockside, Hong Kong’s new creative and cultural hub, also designed by KPF, alongside Victoria Harbor’s waterfront at the tip of Kowloon Peninsula. Designed to celebrate the city’s impressive verticality, the 65-story tower signals Hong Kong’s evolution from a center of commerce to a cultural capital, and offers a distinguished new addition to the city’s skyline.

“The realization of such a complex mixed-use neighborhood within a single building marks a high-point in KPF’s urban precinct portfolio,” says KPF President James von Klemperer. “The Rosewood Hotel in Hong Kong anchors the Victoria Dockside development as well as the greater Kowloon neighborhood and Victoria Harbor.”

“Rosewood Hong Kong will surely set a new bar for luxury urban hotel design in Hong Kong and around the world,” added KPF Principal Forth Bagley. “We are proud to have worked side-by-side with Rosewood and their talented team of designers.”

Comprising short-stay hotel accommodations, serviced residences, and boutique office space, the 256-meter-tall Rosewood Tower, with interiors by Tony Chi, announces from afar the reinvigorated Victoria Dockside waterfront neighborhood. The landmark tower’s stepped, irregular massing expresses its multiple programmatic divisions while maintaining a cohesive exterior language. Stone piers communicate the tower’s verticality, while panoramic glass insets offer unobstructed views of Victoria Harbor, Hong Kong, and Kowloon Peak.

From other neighborhoods in Hong Kong, the tower’s disposition shifts depending on one’s vantage point, contributing to a dynamic skyline experience. Multiple terraces are located at various levels of the building, providing outdoor space the hotel’s amenities, event spaces, and guest suites.

The completion of the Rosewood Hong Kong adds to KPF’s growing portfolio of hospitality work around the world. Other projects include the nearly complete Rosewood Bangkok, a geometric tower in the city’s central business district, as well as projects currently under construction such as The Royal Atlantis, a new icon on Dubai’s waterfront, the Qiantan Center, a mixed-use tower with a large hotel program in Shanghai, and One Crown Place, a complex renovation and new construction project in London.