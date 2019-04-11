World
  7. Mermaid Beach Residence / BE Architecture

Mermaid Beach Residence / BE Architecture

Mermaid Beach Residence / BE Architecture
Mermaid Beach Residence / BE Architecture, © Andy McPherson
© Andy McPherson

© Andy McPherson

© Andy McPherson
© Andy McPherson

Text description provided by the architects. The Mermaid Beach Residence is a new family home positioned along a surf beach in Queensland. Working with clients with a strong appreciation of concrete, the building was designed primarily of exposed concrete internally, as well as externally, with the addition of operable timber shutters on the external windows.

© Andy McPherson
© Andy McPherson
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Andy McPherson
© Andy McPherson

The architecture of the Mermaid Beach signifies permanence; a desire to stay and age, a dialogue between architecture and the intrinsic human desire and emotional need for permanence, or in other words; to put down roots.

© Andy McPherson
© Andy McPherson

In contrast, the house itself is situated atop something that is impermanent, the beach; a place of erosion and movement. The region the residence is located in means that it has to contend with cyclonic winds and thunderstorms, as well as penetrating sunlight.

© Andy McPherson
© Andy McPherson

This meant that the architecture had to speak to these fundamental considerations by means of providing privacy and protection from the often volatile weather conditions, while simultaneously being the opposite; a relaxed, open, sun-drenched family home that opens out directly on the beach.

© Andy McPherson
© Andy McPherson

The materiality and architectural plan of the project is a result of these conversations, in harmony with the clients need for a timeless, functional family home.

© Andy McPherson
© Andy McPherson

