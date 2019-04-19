World
  7. DOMUS BM House / Vittorio Massimo Architetto

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

DOMUS BM House / Vittorio Massimo Architetto

  • 02:00 - 19 April, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
DOMUS BM House / Vittorio Massimo Architetto
DOMUS BM House / Vittorio Massimo Architetto, © Vittorio Massimo, FOTOMARCA
© Vittorio Massimo, FOTOMARCA

© Vittorio Massimo, FOTOMARCA

  • Structural Consultant

    Progettazioni S.N.C. di Torresan Livio e Vanin Renato
© Vittorio Massimo, FOTOMARCA
© Vittorio Massimo, FOTOMARCA

Text description provided by the architects. The project was born as an extension and distribution of an existing house in the agricultural area in Pero di Breda di Piave, in the province of Treviso.

© Vittorio Massimo, FOTOMARCA
© Vittorio Massimo, FOTOMARCA

The initial construction represents the head of a curtain-walled rural building from the last century, while the new extension moves perpendicular to this structure, aligning with the rows of neighbouring vineyards, respecting the imposed urban limits and freeing the maximum possible portion of garden to the west side.

© Vittorio Massimo, FOTOMARCA
© Vittorio Massimo, FOTOMARCA
House plans
House plans
© Vittorio Massimo, FOTOMARCA
© Vittorio Massimo, FOTOMARCA

The section on the first floor is used as the enlarged building’s night area, connected with a new staircase, intervening with a simple adaptation of the existing rooms; in the new building the living area is located in a single open space, flanked by a technical compartment and a new bathroom.

© Vittorio Massimo, FOTOMARCA
© Vittorio Massimo, FOTOMARCA

From the architectural design point of view the building is characterised by the double pitch roof (prescribed by the zone in which it falls) and the two signs that explain the nature of the owners: on the one hand the male owner, born and raised in this rural context to which the brise-soleil are redesigned in a contemporary form, on the other hand his companion of English origin that is found in the typological archetype of the bow-window, here realised in a minimalist form next to the main brise-soleil, an allegory of the couple's civil and emotional union.

© Vittorio Massimo, FOTOMARCA
© Vittorio Massimo, FOTOMARCA

Vittorio Massimo Architetto
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Adaptive reuse Extension Italy
Cite: "DOMUS BM House / Vittorio Massimo Architetto" 19 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/914788/domus-bm-house-vittorio-massimo-architetto/> ISSN 0719-8884

