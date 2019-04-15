World
  7. Weiden Secondary School / Karamuk Kuo

Weiden Secondary School / Karamuk Kuo

  • 01:00 - 15 April, 2019
Weiden Secondary School / Karamuk Kuo
Weiden Secondary School / Karamuk Kuo, © Mikael Olsson Karin Gauch, Fabien Schwartz
© Mikael Olsson Karin Gauch, Fabien Schwartz

© Mikael Olsson Karin Gauch, Fabien Schwartz

© Mikael Olsson Karin Gauch, Fabien Schwartz
© Mikael Olsson Karin Gauch, Fabien Schwartz

Text description provided by the architects. The extension for the Weiden secondary school, housing a gymnasium and 24 classrooms, sits on the eastern part of the site between the existing secondary and primary school buildings.

© Mikael Olsson Karin Gauch, Fabien Schwartz
© Mikael Olsson Karin Gauch, Fabien Schwartz

The compact form of the new building preserves the park-like character of the campus and turns the existing plinth into a collective schoolyard that connects the old and the new buildings while negotiating the changing heights of the landscape.

© Mikael Olsson Karin Gauch, Fabien Schwartz
© Mikael Olsson Karin Gauch, Fabien Schwartz

On the public ground floor, the assembly room and teachers‘ lounge wrap around the sunken gym to produce multiple views. The gym, a space that is normally hidden or isolated, all of a sudden becomes the center of the school, activating its daily life. Above it, two stories of timber construction unite the classrooms into a simple volume.

© Mikael Olsson Karin Gauch, Fabien Schwartz
© Mikael Olsson Karin Gauch, Fabien Schwartz
Plan
Plan
© Mikael Olsson Karin Gauch, Fabien Schwartz
© Mikael Olsson Karin Gauch, Fabien Schwartz

The spanning of the gym produces a deep plan and the opportunity for a space that was not asked for. On each of the upper levels, a ring of classrooms surrounds a central hall that can be used as a flexible learning landscape punctuated by four planted courtyards.

© Mikael Olsson Karin Gauch, Fabien Schwartz
© Mikael Olsson Karin Gauch, Fabien Schwartz

The exposed beams provide an experiential continuity inside while the cantilevering beams support the egress balconies that give the building its lightweight expression outside.

© Mikael Olsson Karin Gauch, Fabien Schwartz
© Mikael Olsson Karin Gauch, Fabien Schwartz

Project location

Cite: "Weiden Secondary School / Karamuk Kuo" 15 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/914774/weiden-secondary-school-karamuk-kuo/> ISSN 0719-8884

