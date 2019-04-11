Matanzas House / Z arquitectos

-
Architects
LocationPunta de Lobos, Pichilemu, Región del Libertador Gral. Bernardo O’Higgins, Chile
Category
Lead ArchitectDaniel Buzeta
Design TeamDaniel Buzeta – Ismael Lira
Area200.0 m2
Project Year2016
Photographs
EngineeringGuillermo Astorga
Text description provided by the architects. This house had to be built quickly and be efficient in the modulation of its structure to lower construction costs and speed up construction time.
The volume in its first stage includes two rooms with a bathroom plus two terraces, the first with an ocean view and the second more sheltered with north orientation, protected from the intense winds that characterize the area of Matanzas.
The simplicity of its forms and materials is compensated by incorporating large granite rocks in its surroundings which give character to the work identifying it from the rest of the houses where it is located.