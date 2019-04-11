World
  Matanzas House / Z arquitectos

Matanzas House / Z arquitectos

Matanzas House / Z arquitectos
Matanzas House / Z arquitectos, © Javier Araneda
© Javier Araneda

© Javier Araneda

  • Architects

    Z arquitectos

  • Location

    Punta de Lobos, Pichilemu, Región del Libertador Gral. Bernardo O’Higgins, Chile

  • Category

    Residential

  • Lead Architect

    Daniel Buzeta

  • Design Team

    Daniel Buzeta – Ismael Lira

  • Area

    200.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Javier Araneda
© Javier Araneda
© Javier Araneda

Text description provided by the architects. This house had to be built quickly and be efficient in the modulation of its structure to lower construction costs and speed up construction time.

© Javier Araneda
© Javier Araneda
West Elevation
West Elevation
© Javier Araneda
© Javier Araneda

The volume in its first stage includes two rooms with a bathroom plus two terraces, the first with an ocean view and the second more sheltered with north orientation, protected from the intense winds that characterize the area of Matanzas.

© Javier Araneda
© Javier Araneda
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Javier Araneda
© Javier Araneda

The simplicity of its forms and materials is compensated by incorporating large granite rocks in its surroundings which give character to the work identifying it from the rest of the houses where it is located.

© Javier Araneda
© Javier Araneda

Project location

Z arquitectos
Cite: "Matanzas House / Z arquitectos" [Casa Matanzas / Z arquitectos] 11 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. María Francisca González) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/914769/matanzas-house-z-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

