Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Archives Antoni Clavé / Kengo Kuma & Associates

  • 21:00 - 10 April, 2019
Archives Antoni Clavé / Kengo Kuma & Associates
© 11h45
© 11h45

© 11h45

© 11h45
© 11h45

Text description provided by the architects. Context:
The project concerns the interior design of an atelier which was used as by an artist, on whom we realized a new space of work as archives.

© 11h45
© 11h45

Concept:
These existing spaces intended in office/archives which are used by the artist reminded us first to use of the natural light coming from skylight.

Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Section AA
Section AA

We created this project by using the panels of the expanded metal and throwing of the Japanese paper pulp which will give a soft atmosphere to the space of former industrial inspiration. The workspace will be lit by the natural light through this expanded metal.

© 11h45
© 11h45

The screens were prepared in western France by Yasuo Kobayashi, a washi manufacturer, whose studio is in Niigata. During the process of washi making, the mesh sheet is soaked in a starchy liquid made from kozo (mulberry) and sunset hibiscus. Various levels of transparency were achieved by controlling and adjusting thickness of the solution and the way washi is dried.

© 11h45
© 11h45

