World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartment Interiors
  4. Brazil
  5. Fernanda Marques Arquitetos Associados
  6. 2017
  7. Eretz Apartment / Fernanda Marques Arquitetos Associados

Eretz Apartment / Fernanda Marques Arquitetos Associados

  • 12:00 - 12 April, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Eretz Apartment / Fernanda Marques Arquitetos Associados
Save this picture!
Eretz Apartment / Fernanda Marques Arquitetos Associados, © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Ricardo Bassetti © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG + 23

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. In order to achieve the maximum integration of all social areas, including a large existing terrace, the architect Fernanda Marques, added pivoting doors that could be permanently opened or closed. The decision to merge all areas or not then resided with the residents, as they could choose what position to have the doors.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

“They possessed some excellent objects and picture, not to mention a lot of enthusiasm to see their collection grow. They found the right architect. I adore art and it was a great pleasure to lend them a hand in this aspect”, highlights the architect, who helped the family compose a substantial collection that includes works from artists like: James Kudo, Marcia Xavier, Betina Vaz, Estela Sokol, Guilherme Dable, Arthur Lescher and Laura Vinci among others.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

With the objective of emphasizing such a representative collection, some walls were deliberately left empty. “My challenge was creating an interesting dialogue between works with completely different styles, exhibiting them in a way that they had autonomy and were not simply a piece within the composition,” resumes Fernanda.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

With a taste for minimalism, the interiors project focuses on conditions for easy circulation and areas that are sparsely furnished with iconic pieces of contemporary design, such as: the Terminal One chaise designed by Jean Marei Massaud, the Papilio armchairs by Naoto Fukasawa, and the P22 armchairs by Patrick Norguet.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Amidst numerous points of interest, special attention was dedicated to the technical lighting project. Through precisely dosing the amount of direct and indirect light, the lighting appears as spotlights on the artwork, accompanying the walls, or simply directing the attention to one of the furniture from the collection.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Fernanda Marques Arquitetos Associados
Office

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors Brazil
Cite: "Eretz Apartment / Fernanda Marques Arquitetos Associados" [Apartamento Eretz / Fernanda Marques Arquitetos Associados] 12 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/914753/eretz-apartment-fernanda-marques-arquitetos-associados/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream