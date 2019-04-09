World
  3. Explore Panama City's Design Studios Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin

Explore Panama City's Design Studios Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin

Explore Panama City's Design Studios Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin
Explore Panama City's Design Studios Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin, Mallol Arquitectos. Image © Marc Goodwin
Architectural photographer Marc Goodwin recently visited Panama City to continue on his journey documenting the world's architecture offices. He's already featured an impressive list, including the Netherlands, Dubai London, Paris, Beijing, Shanghai, Seoul, the Nordic countries, Barcelona, and Los Angeles. In Panama, Marc photographed a range of work spaces across eight offices, from a studio of five people all the way up to 200. Looking outside and in, he captured both the spaces where designers work and glimpses into the city itself.

Mallol Arquitectos. Image © Marc Goodwin SKETCH. Image © Marc Goodwin Pinzon Lozano & Asoc. Arquitectos. Image © Marc Goodwin Femur arquitectura. Image © Marc Goodwin + 17

BETTIS TARAZI. Image © Marc Goodwin
BETTIS TARAZI

  • In This Space Since: 2015
  • Number Of Employees: 20
  • Size (Sq Metres): 640 m2
  • Building's former use: new building

SKETCH. Image © Marc Goodwin
SKETCH

  • In This Space Since: 2017
  • Number of employees: 7
  • Size (Sq Metres):  220 m2
  • Building's former use: The 1930’s building was the flagship space for national electrical company, Fuerza y Luz; but before us being here, it was used as a storage space.

Mallol Arquitectos. Image © Marc Goodwin
Mallol Arquitectos

  • In This Space Since: 2016
  • Number Of Employees: 200
  • Size (Sq Metres): 7,481.03 m2
  • Building's former use: Offices for an architecture firm

VENTURA OFFICES. Image © Marc Goodwin
VENTURA OFFICES

  • In This Space Since: 2015
  • Number Of Employees: 38
  • Size (Sq Metres): 3.600 m2
  • Building's former use: Offices

Femur arquitectura. Image © Marc Goodwin
Femur Arquitectura

  • In This Space Since: 2016
  • Number Of Employees: 16
  • Size (Sq Metres): 200 m2
  • Building's former use: undisclosed

EL PATIO arquitectos. Image © Marc Goodwin
EL PATIO arquitectos

  • In This Space Since: 2018
  • Number Of Employees: 5
  • Size (Sq Metres): 80 m2
  • Building's former use: commercial / fitness studio

OPERAA Studio. Image © Marc Goodwin
OPERAA Studio

  • In This Space Since: 2016
  • Number Of Employees: 10
  • Size (Sq Metres): Aprox. 230 m2 without including the outdoor terrace.
  • Building's former use: Single family residence

Pinzon Lozano & Asoc. Arquitectos. Image © Marc Goodwin
Pinzon Lozano & Asoc. Arquitectos . Image © Marc Goodwin
Pinzon Lozano & Asoc. Arquitectos

  • In This Space Since: 2015
  • Number Of Employees: 36
  • Size (Sq Metres): 780 M2
  • Building's former use: N/A ... new office building

About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "Explore Panama City's Design Studios Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin" 09 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/914715/explore-panama-citys-design-studios-studios-through-the-lens-of-marc-goodwin/> ISSN 0719-8884

