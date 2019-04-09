Explore Panama City's Design Studios Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin

Architectural photographer Marc Goodwin recently visited Panama City to continue on his journey documenting the world's architecture offices. He's already featured an impressive list, including the Netherlands, Dubai London, Paris, Beijing, Shanghai, Seoul, the Nordic countries, Barcelona, and Los Angeles. In Panama, Marc photographed a range of work spaces across eight offices, from a studio of five people all the way up to 200. Looking outside and in, he captured both the spaces where designers work and glimpses into the city itself.
BETTIS TARAZI
- In This Space Since: 2015
- Number Of Employees: 20
- Size (Sq Metres): 640 m2
- Building's former use: new building
SKETCH
- In This Space Since: 2017
- Number of employees: 7
- Size (Sq Metres): 220 m2
- Building's former use: The 1930’s building was the flagship space for national electrical company, Fuerza y Luz; but before us being here, it was used as a storage space.
Mallol Arquitectos
- In This Space Since: 2016
- Number Of Employees: 200
- Size (Sq Metres): 7,481.03 m2
- Building's former use: Offices for an architecture firm
VENTURA OFFICES
- In This Space Since: 2015
- Number Of Employees: 38
- Size (Sq Metres): 3.600 m2
- Building's former use: Offices
Femur Arquitectura
- In This Space Since: 2016
- Number Of Employees: 16
- Size (Sq Metres): 200 m2
- Building's former use: undisclosed
EL PATIO arquitectos
- In This Space Since: 2018
- Number Of Employees: 5
- Size (Sq Metres): 80 m2
- Building's former use: commercial / fitness studio
OPERAA Studio
- In This Space Since: 2016
- Number Of Employees: 10
- Size (Sq Metres): Aprox. 230 m2 without including the outdoor terrace.
- Building's former use: Single family residence
Pinzon Lozano & Asoc. Arquitectos
- In This Space Since: 2015
- Number Of Employees: 36
- Size (Sq Metres): 780 M2
- Building's former use: N/A ... new office building