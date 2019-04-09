Explore Panama City's Design Studios Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin

Architectural photographer Marc Goodwin recently visited Panama City to continue on his journey documenting the world's architecture offices. He's already featured an impressive list, including the Netherlands, Dubai London, Paris, Beijing, Shanghai, Seoul, the Nordic countries, Barcelona, and Los Angeles. In Panama, Marc photographed a range of work spaces across eight offices, from a studio of five people all the way up to 200. Looking outside and in, he captured both the spaces where designers work and glimpses into the city itself.

BETTIS TARAZI

In This Space Since: 2015

Number Of Employees: 20

Size (Sq Metres): 640 m2

Building's former use: new building

SKETCH

In This Space Since: 2017

Number of employees: 7

Size (Sq Metres): 220 m2

Building's former use: The 1930’s building was the flagship space for national electrical company, Fuerza y Luz; but before us being here, it was used as a storage space.

Mallol Arquitectos

In This Space Since: 2016

Number Of Employees: 200

Size (Sq Metres): 7,481.03 m2

Building's former use: Offices for an architecture firm

VENTURA OFFICES

In This Space Since: 2015

Number Of Employees: 38

Size (Sq Metres): 3.600 m2

Building's former use: Offices

Femur Arquitectura

In This Space Since: 2016

Number Of Employees: 16

Size (Sq Metres): 200 m2

Building's former use: undisclosed

Save this picture! EL PATIO arquitectos. Image © Marc Goodwin

EL PATIO arquitectos

In This Space Since: 2018

Number Of Employees: 5

Size (Sq Metres): 80 m2

Building's former use: commercial / fitness studio

OPERAA Studio

In This Space Since: 2016

Number Of Employees: 10

Size (Sq Metres): Aprox. 230 m2 without including the outdoor terrace.

Building's former use: Single family residence

Save this picture! Pinzon Lozano & Asoc. Arquitectos. Image © Marc Goodwin

Pinzon Lozano & Asoc. Arquitectos