  7. Cable House / Tom Robertson Architects

Cable House / Tom Robertson Architects

  • 17:00 - 10 April, 2019
Cable House / Tom Robertson Architects
Cable House / Tom Robertson Architects, © Tatjan Plitt
© Tatjan Plitt

© Tatjan Plitt

© Tatjan Plitt
© Tatjan Plitt

Text description provided by the architects. The Cable House transforms a small, dark workers’ cottage into a contemporary family home, finding elegant solutions to the challenges posed by the dense urban environment, narrow south-facing site, and heritage context.

© Tatjan Plitt
© Tatjan Plitt
Ground Level Plan
Ground Level Plan
© Tatjan Plitt
© Tatjan Plitt

The project addresses two seemingly competing requirements. The design must deliver light, functional spaces for a young family, and simultaneously remain sensitive to the surrounding area.

© Tatjan Plitt
© Tatjan Plitt

The striking gable roof ensures the lowest points adjoin neighboring properties, a simple yet compelling solution to planning regulations. A skylight over the stairs and another above the kitchen bring natural light into the living spaces, while a window at table-height connects the dining space to a small eastern courtyard.

© Tatjan Plitt
© Tatjan Plitt
South Elevation and Section A
South Elevation and Section A
© Tatjan Plitt
© Tatjan Plitt

Working with minimal outdoor space, plants become integrated into the architecture to preserve a connection with nature. A planter box is built into the façade – vines growing around steel cables soften the minimalist lines and, over time, will create a living green exterior.

© Tatjan Plitt
© Tatjan Plitt

Internally, a planter for vines is encased in joinery and steel cables form the balustrade, echoing the cables and vines of the exterior and bringing foliage into the very heart of the home.

© Tatjan Plitt
© Tatjan Plitt

Cite: "Cable House / Tom Robertson Architects" 10 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/914710/cable-house-tom-robertson-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

