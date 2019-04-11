Rudong Sports Center / TJAD

Save this picture! sports center 1st phase bird view. Image © Feng Shao

+ 33

Architects TJAD

Location Rudong, Nantong city, Jiangsu province, China

Category Gymnasium

Architect in Charge Wensheng Wang, Heng Li

Area 70000.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Feng Shao

Manufacturers Loading...

Save this picture! sports center 1st phase bird view. Image © Feng Shao

Text description provided by the architects. Rudong Sports Center is located in Rudong County , Nantong , Jiangsu Province. The project includes a gymnasium (including swimming pool), a fitness center and a stadium. As a part of the cultural core of the new district, it forms the symbol of the new district together with the cultural center group on the south side and will become an important driving force for the development of the new district. TJAD design group won the design competition in 2012,and the first phase of the project completed in 2018.

Save this picture! gymnasium north view. Image © Feng Shao

Save this picture! gymnasium south facade. Image © Feng Shao

Opening and Enclosing

The design emphasizes open space and public participation. Therefore, the overall planning scheme does not take architecture as the core, but a sports park for citizens. The open park has shortened the distance between citizens and sports, and has built a vibrant landscape space for the city. The gymnasium and the stadium are connected by a overpass.

The White wave

Different from Traditional sports buildings which are always like a bowl or a box, the buildings are shaped with curves and streamline to show the power and beauty of sports. The white wave like building brings people a new experience of space and landscape. White metal plates envelope the buildings, and the holes on the skin and the skylight bring Sunlight into the rooms to make it bright and colourful.

Save this picture! gymnasium bird view. Image © Feng Shao

Compact and Sharing

Rudong Sports Center does not blindly pursue the full range of functions, but always implements the design purpose of " compact and sharing". In order to avoid repeated construction of expensive sports facilities, we suggest to combine the indoor arena and swimming pool into one building, so that the competition and training rooms can be shared and the buildings scale can be minimized.

Save this picture! gymnasium north facade. Image © Feng Shao

Within the 20,000 square meters of the stadium, there are a indoor arena with 4000 seats , a training hall, a 50-meter standard swimming pool (with 200 seats for spectators), a 25-meter training pool and a children's pool. In addition, considering the different scale of each space , a moon shape with high middle and low sides is used to tightly wrap all the spaces together to avoid the waste of space.

Save this picture! swimming pool interior. Image © Feng Shao

Save this picture! swimming pool children pool. Image © Feng Shao

Embrace the change

The multi-functional development of sports buildings is the general trend. Universal space and complete facilities in Light & Sound are very convenient for cultural and commercial activities. We are happy to see the efficient use of space and embrace future changes. The gymnasium and the training hall are separated by sliding doors on the ground floor. When they are open, the two space become one, which can be used for exhibition .

Save this picture! fitness center main entrance. Image © Feng Shao

Save this picture! fitness center lobby. Image © Feng Shao

We also provide a summer mode and winter mode for the use of swimming poor: all three pools are open at the same time in summer . while In winter, when there are not so many people, the pool area can be divided into two parts through glass doors and partition walls to make sure the smaller poor can be opened, and the load of air conditioning and floor heating can be reduced at the same time. The indoor atrium of the fitness center can also be used for commercial and cultural activities such as exhibition . All rooms in the fitness center can be converted into various functions through decoration in the future.

Save this picture! fitness center atrium. Image © Feng Shao