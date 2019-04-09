World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Knoll Launches Bauhaus Exhibition Curated by OMA / Ippolito Pestellini Laparelli

Knoll Launches Bauhaus Exhibition Curated by OMA / Ippolito Pestellini Laparelli

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Knoll Launches Bauhaus Exhibition Curated by OMA / Ippolito Pestellini Laparelli
Save this picture!
Knoll Launches Bauhaus Exhibition Curated by OMA / Ippolito Pestellini Laparelli, © OMA / Photography by Fred Ernst
© OMA / Photography by Fred Ernst

As part of Milan’s Salone del Mobile, Knoll has presented an exhibition celebrating the centenary of the Bauhaus, curated and designed by OMA / Ippolito Pestellini Laparelli with Domitilla Dardi. The story, presented at Knoll’s showroom at Piazza Bertarlelli, is told by means of four clusters that encourage people to participate.

© OMA / Photography by Fred Ernst © OMA / Photography by Fred Ernst © OMA / Photography by Fred Ernst © OMA / Photography by Fred Ernst + 19

Save this picture!
© OMA / Photography by Fred Ernst
© OMA / Photography by Fred Ernst

As visitors enter the four theatrical settings, they engage in a direct experience with the objects and furnishings that take a leading role, creating narrative compositions that vary in the experience of each participant. Celebrating the 100th anniversary of the famous German school, the exhibition demonstrates the connection between the Bauhaus and Florence Knoll throughout history.

Save this picture!
© OMA / Photography by Fred Ernst
© OMA / Photography by Fred Ernst

This installation is an attempt to give theatrical form to the multiple relations that connect the emblematic histories of the Bauhaus and Knoll. We have imagined true sets in which different objects exist in an ideal domestic scenario – a meta-interior – offering the visitor the possibility of activating and discovering them. The iconic products by Marcel Breuer, Mies van der Rohe and Florence Knoll are therefore never separated from the modern ideal of everyday functionality and come to terms with other objects belonging to a wider historical and cultural context. Since our first collaboration with Knoll we have set out to translate the motto ‘Modern Always’ in a creative way, paying homage, case by case, to the great masters of the 20th century. This year we have focused on the milestones of a relationship that has been decisive for the construction of international modernism.
-Ippolito Pestellini Laparelli

Save this picture!
© OMA / Photography by Fred Ernst
© OMA / Photography by Fred Ernst

Ippolito, a partner at OMA since 2014, specializes in research and curation, scenography, and preservation. Ippolito co-curated Manifesta’s 12th edition in 2018 in Palermo, and has led and edited OMA’s urban studies on the Sicilian city.

Save this picture!
© OMA / Photography by Fred Ernst
© OMA / Photography by Fred Ernst

Following the exhibition in Milan from April 9th to 19th, the “Knoll Celebrates Bauhaus” set will travel to Paris, London, Tokyo, Seoul, and Sydney.

Save this picture!
© OMA / Photography by Fred Ernst
© OMA / Photography by Fred Ernst

As part of Milan Design Week, Salone del Mobile, the most anticipated furniture and interior design event of the year, will be hosting more than 2,000 exhibitors at the Milan Fairgrounds in Rho, ranging from renowned architecture studios and architects to upcoming designers who are debuting their creations for the very first time. The list of acclaimed architecture studios participating in the Salone includes Zaha Hadid Design, Renzo Piano, John Pawson, and UNStudio to name a few.

Save this picture!
© OMA / Photography by Fred Ernst
© OMA / Photography by Fred Ernst

News via: OMA

What to Expect at the Salone del Mobile 2019

It is officially the time of year when the streets of Milan flood with design enthusiasts, eager to explore cutting-edge innovations and intricate Italian craftsmanship exhibited during Milan Design Week. From the 9th till the 14th of April, ArchDaily, along with 300,000 visitors hailing from countries all across the globe, will exchange ideas and indulge in the most recent furniture, product, and interior design technologies.

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Niall Patrick Walsh
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Knoll Launches Bauhaus Exhibition Curated by OMA / Ippolito Pestellini Laparelli" 09 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/914685/knoll-launches-bauhaus-exhibition-curated-by-oma-ippolito-pestellini-laparelli/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream