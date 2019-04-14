World
  7. Résidence Palaiseau / 51N4E

Résidence Palaiseau / 51N4E

  • 09:00 - 14 April, 2019
Résidence Palaiseau / 51N4E
Résidence Palaiseau / 51N4E, © Filip Dujardin
© Filip Dujardin

  • Architects

    51N4E

  • Location

    3 Rue Joliot Curie, 91190 Gif-sur-Yvette, France

  • Category

    University

  • Lead Architects

    51N4E & Bourbouze Graindorge

  • Design Team

    AXIO, WOR, Damien Dupouy

  • Area

    11200.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Filip Dujardin

  • Clients

    3F Résidences Sociales de France

  • Engineering

    EVP Ingénierie

  • Landscape

    BBS Bureau Bas Smets
© Filip Dujardin
© Filip Dujardin

Text description provided by the architects. This project takes place in the urban planning of the Plateau de Saclay, along the public spaces chain, defined by XDGA and MDP. Within a coherent architecture, it links together the metropolitan scale of the site and a more intimism and domestic scale related to the dwellings.

© Filip Dujardin
© Filip Dujardin
Plan
Plan
© Filip Dujardin
© Filip Dujardin

In order to conserve the size of the urban composition, this area composed of three plots has been thought as one entire block with big courtyards, crossed on one of its diagonal by a pedestrian path. The Canyon, element of the urban composition, is emphasized by a linear and stepping building aligned on the north limit, where is located the main part of the program.

© Filip Dujardin
© Filip Dujardin
Transversal section
Transversal section
© Filip Dujardin
© Filip Dujardin

This Building shapes the north perimeter of this big block and contrasts with the more informal environment of the center, where are located low buildings. These buildings define a more internal landscape environment on the ground floor, composed of several spaces more subtle and warm.

© Filip Dujardin
© Filip Dujardin
© Filip Dujardin
© Filip Dujardin

These spaces divided in courtyards and gardens are organized from the more public, close to the pedestrian path, to the more intimism space in the center of the plot. This contrasted plan is emphasized by the architectural organization. On the two first floors, red textured concrete wide “porticos” buildings are the foundation for a more massive and compact building with light pink concrete prefab façade, smooth and shiny.

© Filip Dujardin
© Filip Dujardin

Project location

Cite: "Résidence Palaiseau / 51N4E" 14 Apr 2019. ArchDaily.

