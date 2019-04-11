Comprehensive Gymnasium of International Campus Zhejiang University / UAD

Save this picture! East facade of the Comprehensive Gymnasium. Image © Qiang Zhao

Architects UAD

Location No.718, Hai Zhou Dong Road, Haining, Zhejiang, China

Category Educational Architecture

Lead Architects Danshen Dong, Huifeng Hu

Design Team Xian Chen, Zhibin Xiao, Yun Weng, Jinghua Wang, Xin Zhou, Ping Li, Wenzheng Yang, Yi Yang, Yuefeng Diao, Guozhong Yang, Hua Lin, Qi’an Bai, Juanjuan Zhu, Yi Zhang, Ran Chu

Area 14785.07 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Qiang Zhao

Construction company The Architectural Design and Research Institute of Zhejiang University Co., Ltd.

Clients Haining Social Construction Development Investment Group Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Taiyo Kogyo Co., Ltd.- Membrane Structure

Save this picture! Overall Effect of Comprehensive Gymnasium. Image © Qiang Zhao

Text description provided by the architects. Comprehensive Gymnasium is located at the core of the sports area on the north side of Haining International Campus of Zhejiang University. It covers an area of 9211.98 square meters and has a total construction area of 14,785.07 square meters. It contains an indoor standard swimming pool, a standard basketball hall and a comprehensive training hall consisting of badminton, squash and table tennis training rooms, etc. The building consists of a pavilion in the south and the other pavilion in the north. Such two parts are connected with a semi-outdoor tennis court covered with a steel-wood membrane structure and an outdoor spectator stand facing a 400-meter track and field on the east side. The three parts are combined into a small sports complex through large steps and large platforms.

Save this picture! View of the north and south halls and steel-wood membrane structure from the west side. Image © Qiang Zhao

The design pursues a simple principle of “forms following function” and fully reflects the original concept of “sports warehouse”. The design takes into account planning relationship around the building, gives consideration to main flow of people from the south, possibility of students’ various clubs and sports activities, and compatibility of the east side with the standard gymnasium, the basketball court’s stands and space, trying to create efficient indoor space, provide an interesting and inclusive outdoor venue and present a reasonable and convenient flow of people.

Save this picture! Functional analysis of the Comprehensive Gymnasium

The semi-outdoor tennis court is designed to supplement the shortcomings of the outdoor tennis courts that cannot be used on rainy days. The upper covered steel-wood membrane structure spans 45.6 meters and is a multi-frame and two-way arch structure. The structure is light and original, and the architectural form is novel and beautiful. Among them, the large-span steel-wood structure is designed to combine of strength and beauty of sports architectures, while drainage measures and edge-receiving nodes of the membrane and the arched steel-wood structure reflects high degree of cooperation and coordination among architects, structure specialists, membrane structure manufacturers and on-site construction personnel. They completed the relevant node design without revealing the traces and presented the design pursuit of fulfilling architectural beauty through structure.

Save this picture! Overall Effect of Steel-wood Membrane Structure. Image © Qiang Zhao

The connecting platform on the west side of the track and field as well as the simple steel membrane structure shed covering the stands have become a good place for students to gather after school or take a rest, and are widely welcomed by teachers and students.

Save this picture! Details of Steel-wood Membrane Structure. Image © Qiang Zhao

Save this picture! Details of Steel-wood Membrane Structure. Image © Qiang Zhao

The inner courtyard enclosed by the gymnasium, tennis courts and the stands of the track and field create a vibrant and multi-purpose “inner sports street” and a courtyard, providing more possibilities for students’ extracurricular activities.

Save this picture! Enclose inner courtyard. Image © Qiang Zhao

Save this picture! Simple and Modern Facade Windows. Image © Qiang Zhao

Since its inception in 2017, the comprehensive gymnasium has been used with good feedback. With flexible space and staggered platforms, it is suitable for students’ various indoor and outdoor activities. The flexible layout of training rooms is greatly beneficial to combination of various modes and purposes of physical education and changes in project layout, providing a model for richness and internationalization of physical education in institutions of higher learning.

Save this picture! Large steps on the east side. Image © Qiang Zhao

At the beginning of the design, it was proposed to combine generality of the “sports warehouse” and the structure that the sports building needs to express. The two boxes in the north and the south designed on the principle of simple and efficient space combination adopt the red simple brick tone of the entire campus, but replace bricks with earthenware bricks of the same color. Windows are simple and modern, and further remove cumbersome decorative art, present gradually enhanced modern style along the inner ring of the campus and explain overall design concept of “harmony but difference”.

Save this picture! Building façade with red earthenware bricks. Image © Qiang Zhao

It’s the designer’s intention to create relative cultural connections and visual connections for the same campus based on different planning blocks and different functional characteristics. The Comprehensive Gymnasium is obviously integrated into the campus and very distinctive.