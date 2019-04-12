Café Bon-Dong / iDdesign

+ 15

Text description provided by the architects. Walking into café Bon-Dong is like traveling through a time portal to a Korea of a different era. In stead of knocking everything down from an over 30-year-old Korea sauna, recycling & turning the olds into new looks – this wonderful place aim to taking you back to the good and simple old days while you are sipping your coffee.

The window sight with original smokestack which allow you to peer out the frozen old times over 3 decades ago. Although you can’t turn back the clock, you can still be allowed to search for a glimpse of the good old days.

The old marble tub, which contains over 3 decades memories was upcyling into the washbasin- they keep carrying & washing away all the tiresome & refreshing your day from 30 years ago until now.

The smoke stack was also the pillar of most Koreans’ child time. From simple smokestack into chair back, which allows you to nestle down around it and taking you back to a golden era whilst you sip your coffee in nostalgic comfort.