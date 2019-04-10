World
AM House / NVArquitetura

AM House / NVArquitetura, © Rpdois Imagens e Lio Simas
© Rpdois Imagens e Lio Simas

© Rpdois Imagens e Lio Simas © Rpdois Imagens e Lio Simas © Rpdois Imagens e Lio Simas © Rpdois Imagens e Lio Simas + 41

© Rpdois Imagens e Lio Simas
© Rpdois Imagens e Lio Simas

Text description provided by the architects. The AM House Project, completed in 2017, was designed for a couple of old office clients who, experienced and attentive, participated in all the details. They wanted a house that reflected their personality, which was not dated, with the refinement of what is traditional but compromised the priorities of our time: comfort and technology.The house is all automated and has photovoltaic energy, making the project a synthesis of its decisions and intentions of life for the future.

© Rpdois Imagens e Lio Simas
© Rpdois Imagens e Lio Simas

The composition between natural appealing materials, such as solid bricks, stones, steel and reinforced concrete, is a strong characteristic of this project, which is developed on 3 floors accessed by stairs or an elevator.

© Rpdois Imagens e Lio Simas
© Rpdois Imagens e Lio Simas

The 580sqm of built area take advantage of the tapestry of the land, valuing the composition of the volumes. The garden is contained by a stone wall that gives privacy to the house and is softened by the vegetation carefully proposed by the landscapers.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

Amplitude and optimization of the use of spaces guided the relationship between environments. On the ground floor the spaces are fully integrated, living, dining, gourmet barbecue and balcony with barbeque, create a unique living space.

© Rpdois Imagens e Lio Simas
© Rpdois Imagens e Lio Simas

This functional and visual integration is possible through frames, executed by Scheid, which plays an important role in the design of the house. They were designed from the first sketches in the same way as they were executed, maintaining their original characteristics thanks to the technical conditions of the wooden VEKA profiles. The traditional lines were made possible by the insulated glass, which besides the thermal and acoustic insulation, allow the use of muntins.

© Rpdois Imagens e Lio Simas
© Rpdois Imagens e Lio Simas

In the basement, besides a garage for 4 cars and motorcycles, there is a large and organized technical room. But the highlight is for the brewery, one of the family's hobbies.

© Rpdois Imagens e Lio Simas
© Rpdois Imagens e Lio Simas

Again on the upper floor, where the three suites are large and comfortable, the frames play a role of great importance in the integration with the external area. Floor to ceiling sliding doors, with automated blinds, double glazing and PVC profiles from VEKA, are protected by metal gradients that refer to the old overhead windows.

© Rpdois Imagens e Lio Simas
© Rpdois Imagens e Lio Simas

About this office
NV Arquitetura
Office

Products:

Stone Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "AM House / NVArquitetura" [Casa AM / NVArquitetura] 10 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/914652/am-house-nvarquitetura/> ISSN 0719-8884

