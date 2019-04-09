Dorte Mandrup Designs Swedish Culture House in Karlskrona

Save this picture! Culture House and Library Karlskrona. Image Courtesy of MIR

Danish architecture studio Dorte Mandrup has designed new culture house and library in the heart of the Swedish baroque city of Karlskrona. Working with Marianne Levinsen Landskab and Torbjörn Nilsson, the team developed the cultural project to combine an art hall, library and cafe together in the city center. The culture house is meant to become a modern meeting place and hub for several cultural activities at the corner of Karlskrona’s central square.

Dorte Mandrup's project draws upon unique architectural character and naval past of the city, as central parts of Karlskrona have been declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The building will house a library and rooms for different activities such as dance, music, and exhibitions. ”We are thrilled about the opportunity to put our mark on yet a historical and UNESCO-protected context,” Founder and Creative Director, Dorte Mandrup, explains. “The task demands that we act with humility and respect for the existing and at the same time add a new character and identity to the place. This is our preferred way of working, and projects like this is what makes working as an architect meaningful,” Mandrup adds.

The culture house was made to play off the unique buildings of the city and the square. On the outside, the design interprets the three-part façade division of the baroque and thus scale down the building's length. Inside, a large, sculptural staircase creates a natural movement through the various levels of the building and connects Stortorget with the city's new viewing platform on the roof of the culture house. With a theater hall, art hall, library, tourist information, maker space, study space and café, Karlskrona's new culture house will provide the setting for meetings between people, culture and science.

The project is expected to be complete by the end of 2021.

News via: Dorte Mandrup