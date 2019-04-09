Malibu Crest / Studio Bracket

+ 26

Interior Design Darrell Schmitt Design Associates

Landscape Design Dennis Turner & Associates

Contractor Jon Hughes

Manufacturers Loading... More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Major Addition and Remodel to 1949 International Style Home. Original structure was built in 1949 and was the first home/building constructed in the Malibu Knolls region of Malibu. The house sits atop a bluff with views of the Malibu Pier, Surf Rider Beach, Malibu Lagoon to the south and the Santa Monica Mountains to the north.

It was important to the owners to maintain the lines of the original house, while also increasing the square footage and taking full advantage of the landscape and panoramic ocean and mountain views.

From the onset, the project needed to be classified as a “remodel” as we didn’t want to lose the old growth trees that had grown around the original structure. (They would have to be removed if the project was deemed “new construction”) To that end, over 50% of the original exterior walls were required to remain and were incorporated into the current design. The new addition was built around the original structure. Many of the original exterior walls became interior walls and portions of the original slab/ foundation remained mostly intact. 984 sf was added to the original 3,141 sf structure. The final project is a 4,125 sf

3 bed, 4 bath International Style home with Bouquet Canyon stone walls, porcelain tile floors, Calacatta Gold Marble countertops, White Cedar siding, stained rift white oak cabinetry and paneling, blackened steel fire place and anodized aluminum louvres and columns.