  7. Pearling Site Museum and Entrance / Valerio Olgiati

Pearling Site Museum and Entrance / Valerio Olgiati

  • 06:00 - 9 April, 2019
Pearling Site Museum and Entrance / Valerio Olgiati
Pearling Site Museum and Entrance / Valerio Olgiati, Courtesy of Archive Olgiati
Courtesy of Archive Olgiati

Courtesy of Archive Olgiati

  • Client

    Bahrain Authority of Culture & Antiquities

  • Project Managers

    Sofia Albrigo, Anthony Bonnici

  • Local Architect

    Emaar Engineering

  • General Contractor

    Almoayyed Contracting Group
Courtesy of Archive Olgiati
Courtesy of Archive Olgiati

Text description provided by the architects. The site contains ruins that form part of the UNESCO Pearling Path. The entire building functions as the entrance to the cultural heritage and the foyer for the medina. It is an urban room for the people of Muharraq with the scale of a public park. Concrete elements are placed along the property boundary to form a new locus in the dense city.

Courtesy of Archive Olgiati
Courtesy of Archive Olgiati
Courtesy of Archive Olgiati
Courtesy of Archive Olgiati
Courtesy of Archive Olgiati
Courtesy of Archive Olgiati

A large space is created in which a forest of columns and wind towers hold a horizontal plate 10 meters above ground. A roof, understood as an archaic gesture, donates vital shadows for the people of Muharraq in this very hot climate and produces a new and unique situation through its different scale.

Courtesy of Archive Olgiati
Courtesy of Archive Olgiati

Slightly set back in the shadow is an enigmatic house in which the museum of the UNESCO World Cultural Heritage is located. As a totality, the building creates a universe in itself that is the entrance for the Pearling Path and the city beyond.

Courtesy of Archive Olgiati
Courtesy of Archive Olgiati

Project location

Valerio Olgiati
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Heritage Buildings Landmarks & Monuments Bahrain
Cite: "Pearling Site Museum and Entrance / Valerio Olgiati" 09 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/914629/pearling-site-museum-and-entrance-valerio-olgiati/> ISSN 0719-8884

