  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Candalepas Associates
  6. 2017
  7. Thoma House / Candalepas Associates

Thoma House / Candalepas Associates

  • 18:00 - 9 April, 2019
Thoma House / Candalepas Associates
Save this picture!
Thoma House / Candalepas Associates, © Brett Boardman
© Brett Boardman

  • Architects

    Candalepas Associates

  • Location

    Dover Heights, Australia

  • Category

    Houses

  • Lead Architect

    Angelo Candalepas

  • Design Team

    Rachel Yabsley, Nichole Darke, Alex Dircks, Joseph Larkings, Jemima Retallack, Stefan Meissner

  • Area

    408.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Brett Boardman

  • Client

    Sandra & Thomas Thoma

  • Builder

    Jason Boyle Constructions

  • Structural

    James Taylor & Associates

  • Hydraulic

    Inline Hydraulic Services

  • PCA

    Peter J Boyce & Associates
© Brett Boardman
© Brett Boardman

Text description provided by the architects. From the busy, unassuming, suburban street of Military Road the house reveals very little of itself. It presents as a protector of its inhabitants yet is gentle in its embrace, offering to the street delicate glimpses of its subtlety through carefully crafted openings. This house is private but it is welcoming. An entry sequence begins an unveiling of secrets. The path along one side widens to a double-height entry and a layered composition of windows—eyes looking out with purpose.

© Brett Boardman
© Brett Boardman

It is from inside that the house transcends its suburban streetscape and uncovers its coastal setting. Much time was spent with each fenestration to capture a moment and frame a view. Bondi to the south, the street to the east, and west to the city and the harbour.

© Brett Boardman
© Brett Boardman

Considered openings are designed to offer various moments of surprise and delight with each outlook. It is from the safety of the garden where the house finally reveals itself fully. The west elevation exposes itself to the environment, flooding the kitchen and living area in light. Deep eaves offer protection from the sun and frame expansive views of the Sydney skyline. The building steps away from the northern boundary at the rear to add a north facing aspect and terrace to the living space.

© Brett Boardman
© Brett Boardman

The plan lays the platform for the many facets of family life. Each member of this family of five can inhabit their own domain and come together for family living. High joinery and low ceilings surrounding the level one entry void create private but light filled sanctuaries for reflection and solitude while generous spaces on ground level provide the stage for family life and entertaining.

Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Section
Section

There are many spaces to live in other than the living room. Collaboration with the craftsmen on site produced some of the more unexpected and refined details. Reverse brick corbelling gives breath to the curve under a window detail. In another moment, bricks step incrementally out to support a window, producing fine striations of shadow. The same brick, laid face up and exposing its extrusions, paves the entry path and outdoor terrace.

© Brett Boardman
© Brett Boardman

The design is founded upon the core sustainability principles of longevity and passive thermal comfort. Double skin brick walls and polished concrete floors offer the benefits of thermal mass. Operable elements including carefully positioned sliding doors, windows and hatches facilitate cross-ventilation.

© Brett Boardman
© Brett Boardman

A simple palette of naturally finished durable materials ensures the house is low maintenance and robustly suited to the coastal environment, allowing it to stand for a long life. Brick, concrete and timber are given moments of extravagance through nurtured details.

© Brett Boardman
© Brett Boardman

Cite: "Thoma House / Candalepas Associates" 09 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/914577/thoma-house-candalepas-associates/> ISSN 0719-8884

