  Growing Up Pavilion / New Office Works

Growing Up Pavilion / New Office Works

  23:00 - 10 April, 2019
Growing Up Pavilion / New Office Works
© Xu Liang Leon
© Xu Liang Leon

  • Client

    West Kowloon Cultural District Authority

  • Structural Consultant (Competition Stage 2)

    BuroHappold Engineering (Victoria Janssens, Christoph Tritschler)

  • Structural Consultant (Technical Design)

    Simon Pickard

  • Consultants

    Roof Cladding Consultant (Competition Stage 2): Front Inc. (Evan Levelle)

  • Main Contractor

    Sun Fook Kong Construction Limited
Courtesy of New Office Works
Courtesy of New Office Works

Text description provided by the architects. Just as the process of growing trees requires good soil, so the process of growing culture requires a strong foundation of collective memories of the city. Growing Up captures everyday elements fundamental to Hong Kong, embedding and cultivating them within the fabric of soon-to-be major arts and cultural center. A large sloped roof is supported by a series of timber columns that, like the seedlings in the adjacent nursery park, grow from an intimate human scale to the harbor scale. A stepped landscape below, reminiscent of the city’s hilly topography, provides both seating and stage for different activities.

© Xu Liang Leon
© Xu Liang Leon
© Xu Liang Leon
© Xu Liang Leon

“The design process was really an exercise in close observation of things around us, and how to lend significance to various elements that comprise the city - steps, walkways, the way different roofs shed rainwater, palm trees,” said Ms. Evelyn Ting, Co-founder of New Office Works.

© Xu Liang Leon
© Xu Liang Leon
© Xu Liang Leon
© Xu Liang Leon

Despite its simple volume, each angle of the pavilion reveals a different sense of porosity, materiality, and scale. The north and south elevations are characterized by transparency, the surrounding trees a seamless backdrop between the pavilion’s slender columns. However, as one move around and the columns overlap in perspective, the pavilion edge becomes more solid and frames the waterfront view.

© Xu Liang Leon
© Xu Liang Leon
© Xu Liang Leon
© Xu Liang Leon

The pavilion appears the densest from the east, the structure of the steps forming an intricate screen to accentuate the transition from park to the waterfront. In contrast, an open gathering space and distinct profile emerge from the harbor.

© Xu Liang Leon
© Xu Liang Leon

Project location

New Office Works
© Xu Liang Leon

