  7. House of P&T / SILAA + BHA

House of P&T / SILAA + BHA

  • 20:00 - 11 April, 2019
House of P&T / SILAA + BHA
Courtesy of SILAA + BHA
  • Architects

    BHA, SILAA

  • Location

    Thành phố Huế, Vietnam

  • Category

    Houses

  • Lead Architects

    Nguyen Huu Son Duong, Nguyen Xuan Minh

  • Design Team

    Hoang Thi Van Anh, Pham Viet Anh, Nguyen Vu Hoang, Phung Kim Phuoc, Nguyen Van Quang, Ngo Van Quyen, Tran Thi Hong Thuy

  • Area

    0.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Clients

    Pham Quang Phuc, Nguyen Huyen Trang

  • Engineering

    Le Quang Vinh
Courtesy of SILAA + BHA
Text description provided by the architects. This 502,7 m2 floor area and 3 storey high house is built for a young family of 4 members. The site is located in the North – West side of Hue, a city in the middle of Vietnam.

Courtesy of SILAA + BHA
There are 2 main seasons in a year, the summer with hash sunlight and the winter with long rainy time. The owners  wish to live in a house that  enhances  their family connection as well as the link with the surrounding  gardens.

Courtesy of SILAA + BHA
1st floor plan
Courtesy of SILAA + BHA
The design aims to stack the floor levels of the house alternatively (in height and plan) that allows the view throughout from all the main rooms as well as creating the terraces & shadows on each floor level.

Courtesy of SILAA + BHA
As a result, the natural air can go along the house through the gaps and helps to reduce the high humidity of the tropical environment.

Courtesy of SILAA + BHA
Section
Courtesy of SILAA + BHA
With this structure, the connection among the family members  getting better and also provide the good relationship with the surrounding greenery. The individual spaces are covered by a big roof that leans toward a garden in the center of the house. Timber louver surfaces are used to protect the private areas from the outside and also the hash sunlight of the summmer.

Courtesy of SILAA + BHA
BHA
SILAA
Wood Steel

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Vietnam
Cite: "House of P&T / SILAA + BHA" 11 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/914551/house-of-p-and-t-silaa-plus-bha/> ISSN 0719-8884

