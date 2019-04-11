House of P&T / SILAA + BHA

+ 32

Architects BHA, SILAA

Location Thành phố Huế, Vietnam

Category Houses

Lead Architects Nguyen Huu Son Duong, Nguyen Xuan Minh

Design Team Hoang Thi Van Anh, Pham Viet Anh, Nguyen Vu Hoang, Phung Kim Phuoc, Nguyen Van Quang, Ngo Van Quyen, Tran Thi Hong Thuy

Area 0.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Clients Pham Quang Phuc, Nguyen Huyen Trang

Engineering Le Quang Vinh

Text description provided by the architects. This 502,7 m2 floor area and 3 storey high house is built for a young family of 4 members. The site is located in the North – West side of Hue, a city in the middle of Vietnam.

There are 2 main seasons in a year, the summer with hash sunlight and the winter with long rainy time. The owners wish to live in a house that enhances their family connection as well as the link with the surrounding gardens.

The design aims to stack the floor levels of the house alternatively (in height and plan) that allows the view throughout from all the main rooms as well as creating the terraces & shadows on each floor level.

As a result, the natural air can go along the house through the gaps and helps to reduce the high humidity of the tropical environment.

With this structure, the connection among the family members getting better and also provide the good relationship with the surrounding greenery. The individual spaces are covered by a big roof that leans toward a garden in the center of the house. Timber louver surfaces are used to protect the private areas from the outside and also the hash sunlight of the summmer.